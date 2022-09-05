Chinook caught by a kayak angler out of Waukegan earns Fish of the Week honors

Kayak angler Isaac Biggerstaff messaged on Instagram Sunday, “Waukegan kings on fire. That cold water Wednesday got them fired up.”

He backed that up with photos of two big Chinook on a Reef Runner.

“Both in the 20-pound range and one of them peeled out almost 400 feet of line and almost got caught in a boat’s trolling motor,” he messaged.

His was one of many stories of near-shore salmon caught around the Labor Day weekend. It has been refreshing.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

