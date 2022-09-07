The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Suburban Chicago News

Man charged in two Highland Park killings

Police responded to a wellness check call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Green Bay Road when two people were found dead inside.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead inside a home in Highland Park on Wednesday morning.

Barry Goldberg, 45, a neighbor of the victims, faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to Highland Park police.

Police responded to a wellness check call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Green Bay Road and discovered blood at the door of one of the units, police said. Police forced their way into the unit and found two people dead inside.

Goldberg is scheduled to appear at the Lake County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

The Latest
Blackstone Hotel housekeepers, supporters and Unite Here Local 1 members picket outside the Blackstone Hotel in the Loop demanding better working conditions, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Chicago
Blackstone Hotel housekeepers protest for lighter workloads
Latonia Marshall, who has worked at the hotel for 14 years, said the hotel has been busy and she has to clean up to 15 guest rooms a day.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
_Z092934.jpg
Crime
Man critically wounded in Red Line shooting
He was on the train in the 100 block of West Cermak Road when someone shot him, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jose Abreu drove in two runs with a single and sacrifice fly.
White Sox
Jose Abreu’s RBIs — and hustle — make a difference for White Sox
“If I were playing right now, I’d want to be like him,” White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “I would follow him.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes after the team’s 9-3 win over the Reds in Wesneski’s major-league debut Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ 15 MLB debuts this year match last year’s total
Hayden Wesneski was the 15th Cub to make his major-league debut this season
By Maddie Lee
 
Derrel McDavid (left) and singer R. Kelly walk into court during Kelly’s 2008 trial on child pornography charges in Cook County.
R. Kelly
Ex-R. Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid testifies he didn’t believe early claims against singer
Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean has complained about McDavid’s testimony, insisting it could prejudice her client. However, McDavid’s testimony so far seems more helpful than harmful to Kelly.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 