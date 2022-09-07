Man charged in two Highland Park killings

A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead inside a home in Highland Park on Wednesday morning.
Barry Goldberg, 45, a neighbor of the victims, faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to Highland Park police.
Police responded to a wellness check call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Green Bay Road and discovered blood at the door of one of the units, police said. Police forced their way into the unit and found two people dead inside.
Goldberg is scheduled to appear at the Lake County Courthouse on Thursday morning.
