Residents ordered to shelter in place after La Salle chemical plant explosion, blaze

La Salle residents were asked to shelter in place Wednesday morning after a possible explosion caused a fire at the Carus Chemical plant.

About 9 a.m., a fire erupted in the shipping area of the plant in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a press release posted on the chemical plant’s website. In response to the incident, the LaSalle Fire Department imposed a voluntary shelter-in-place order for residents in a three-block radius of the plant.

The La Salle Police Department said a green-colored oxidizer, which can be deactivated, has been released in the area as a result of the fire.

Anyone coming in contact with the substance “will need a 1:1:1 mixture of: 1 gallon of water, 1 gallon of peroxide, 1 gallon of vinegar,” police said.

Still, police warned the public to avoid touching the substance.

La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said a possible explosion may have led to the blaze, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Though the building had significant damage, Janick said, the fire appears to be contained as of 6 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, and all workers at the plant have been accounted for, he said. Emergency responders remain at the scene, police said.

The Illinois EPA said it will continue to test and monitor air quality in the area.

