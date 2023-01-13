Tomorrow Never Knows 2023: 5 acts to catch at Chicago winter music fest

Before 2005, winter in Chicago had some real silent nights as tours and artists tended to hibernate, leaving scarce pickings in concert calendars.

That was before the advent of the long-running Tomorrow Never Knows festival.

The brainchild of the team at North Side venues Lincoln Hall and Schubas, it’s a five-day multi-venue event in mid-January showcasing the best in rising talent from both local and national music artists. And also proving, in their words, that “music fans will brave the brutal Chicago cold for a good show.”

It may not be brutally cold this year, but the festival runs Jan. 18-22, and is definitely a winter treat.

“I like to say that Tomorrow Never Knows books your next favorite artists. It’s a forward-looking festival and we’re extremely grateful for the fans who join us every year,” says talent buyer Dan Apodaca.

“ Whether it’s in terms of music discovery, connecting with other people, or just wanting to get out and have some fun, TNK offers a sanctuary of people, art, and community, regardless of genre or style.”

The event has had much success in the past in picking “tomorrow’s” next big thing — featured artists in past years have included Taylor Bennett, Open Mike Eagle, Caroline Polachek, Ezra Furman, Jukebox the Ghost and others that have risen in the indie spotlight.

Another focus for TKN is highlighting Chicago’s independent venues. In addition to Lincoln Hall and Schubas, this year’s event is also staged at Sleeping Village and Golden Dagger and has also teamed up with Metro and The Hideout in years past.

“Independent venues are a necessary part of the music industry ecosystem, providing outlets for artists who don’t fit corporate expectations, for young artists to develop their craft and for fans to have more affordable ticket prices,” says Apodaca.

Apodaca has one piece of advice for getting the most out of the five days of music courtesy of 50 artists: “I strongly recommend people not overlook any of the opening artists. Some are local and some are touring, but we put just as much thought and care into support booking as we do headliner booking. [It’s] one way that we really get to champion artists we believe in and get them in front of new eyes and ears.”

Here are our picks for who to check out each day:

Jan. 18: Tomberlin

Tomberlin Courtesy Tomorrow Never Knows

Emotions run high when listening to this contemporary folk artist who once grew up in rural southern Illinois, the daughter of a Baptist preacher. Songs like “Happy Accident” from her 2022 sophomore album “I Don’t Know Who Needs to Hear This…” pack in beautiful vocal reflection with layered strings and percussion to create a sensory narrative that unravels like a good book. Openers include Free Range and V.V. Lightbody. 7 p.m., Schubas, 3159 N. Southport. $25 in advance; lh-st.com

Jan. 19: Cheekface

Cheekface Miriam Brummel Photo

Though Tomorrow Never Knows might be void of a comedy lineup this year, this trio has enough quips to fill the gaps. Like indie darling Wet Leg’s uber hit “Chaise Lounge” or even “The Distance” from ‘90s alterna weirdos Cake, Cheekface engage in the very precise art of talk-singing. Not quite rap, not quite spoken word, but a certain dialect that some rock or indie bands have employed with its own kind of melodic poetry. Openers include Girl K and OK Cool. 9 p.m., Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. $20 in advance; lh-st.com

Jan. 20: The Stone Foxes

If the past couple decades are any indication, the blues rock revival isn’t going anywhere any time soon. And there’s no reason to doubt that San Francisco’s The Stone Foxes couldn’t be as big an act as The Black Keys, a band they’ve toured with in the past. The horns and backup vocals on latest single “Time Is A Killer” elevate the band out of the garage rock space and provide a neo-soul flair that makes this a real Flashback Friday show. Openers include Shane Guerrette and Blue Dream. 8 p.m., Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. $22 in advance; lh-st.com

Jan. 21: Doss

Electroclash trendsetter Doss is making her Chicago debut with this showcase. Songs like “Look” are a hyperpop, rave-worthy display with a hint of Chicago house lurking in the bouncy beat, not to mention a steady vocal that could be mistaken for Grimes. Lady Gaga is even a fan, enlisting the beatmaker to craft a remix of her “Chromatica” song “Enigma.” Openers include Ariel Zetina and Sqip. 9 p.m., Lincoln Hall, 2447 N. Halsted. $30 in advance. lh-st.com

Jan. 22: FURY

FURY Courtesy Tomorrow Never Knows

In addition to national next-ups, TKN has its pulse on local gamechangers, and there’s no better example in this year’s lineup than FURY. The Chicago rapper Samantha Jordan’s alter ego stands for “Finally Understanding the Real You” and her lyrics on songs like “Revolution” live within a space of higher consciousness, particularly when it comes to elevating social causes and the power of music to mobilize. The artist lives on the West Side and recently was awarded one of the $1.5 million Chicago Community Works Grants with the funding going towards beautification efforts for Columbus Park in the Austin neighborhood. Openers include Angelenah. 8 p.m., Golden Dagger, 2424 N. Lincoln. $12 in advance; goldendagger.com

The complete lineup and ticket information can be found at tnkfest.com

