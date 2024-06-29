11 injured when escalator malfunctions after Cubs-Brewers game at American Family Field

The Brewers said 11 people were injured Saturday after the game against the Cubs when an escalator at American Family Field malfunctioned and increased downward speed.

Five were treated at the ballpark, and six were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The team said its on-site physician and emergency medics were immediately on the scene.

The Brewers hosted their largest crowd of the season at 42,238, many of them Cubs fans who made the trip north.

American Family Field, formerly called Miller Park, opened in 2001. In December, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that provides more than $500 million in public funding for stadium improvements over the next 27 years.