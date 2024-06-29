South Side man threatened mass shooting at Lake County courthouse, officials say

A South Side man is charged with threatening a shooting at the Lake County courthouse.

Daniel Pederson, 42, allegedly handed a note to a security guard at a restaurant along the Chicago Riverwalk that indicated there would be a mass shooting “with military precision” at the Lake County courthouse in Waukegan, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The note also including threatening statements toward a Lake County judge and a Chicago police officer assigned to an FBI task force, said the sheriff’s office, which was made aware of the threat June 14.

Pederson returned to the riverwalk Thursday, where the same security guard recognized him and contacted Chicago police, officials said. He was taken into custody moments later.

Pederson, of the Near South Side, is charged with one felony count of threatening a public official. More charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said.

A detention hearing was pending.

