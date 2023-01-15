Police: String of attempted vehicle thefts reported in Grand Crossing, South Shore
Police warn residents after thieves broke into Hyundai and Kia models and tried to steal them over last week.
Chicago police are warning residents about a string of attempted motor vehicle thefts that occurred last week in Grand Crossing and South Shore.
From Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, five cars were broken into, police said. In each incident, a female victim parked her car and when she returned, she found a broken window and damage to the steering column, according to an alert from police.
Police said all the cars were Hyundai or Kia models.
The attempted thefts happened:
- 1400 block of East 72nd Street – Jan. 8 about 6:30-8:30 a.m.
- 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue – Jan. 8 about 6:00 a.m.
- 7200 block of South East End Avenue between Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 11 at 10:10 a.m.
- 7300 block of South Blackstone Avenue – Jan. 11 about 1:30-2:45 p.m.
- 1800 block of East 72nd Street between Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 7:40 a.m.
No one was in custody.
Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
