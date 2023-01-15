Police: String of attempted vehicle thefts reported in Grand Crossing, South Shore

Chicago police are warning residents about a string of attempted motor vehicle thefts that occurred last week in Grand Crossing and South Shore.

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, five cars were broken into, police said. In each incident, a female victim parked her car and when she returned, she found a broken window and damage to the steering column, according to an alert from police.

Police said all the cars were Hyundai or Kia models.

The attempted thefts happened:



1400 block of East 72nd Street – Jan. 8 about 6:30-8:30 a.m.

7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue – Jan. 8 about 6:00 a.m.

7200 block of South East End Avenue between Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 11 at 10:10 a.m.

7300 block of South Blackstone Avenue – Jan. 11 about 1:30-2:45 p.m.

1800 block of East 72nd Street between Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 7:40 a.m.

No one was in custody.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.