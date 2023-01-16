The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 16, 2023
Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing double shooting

The men were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone in a black sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Monday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Just after midnight, the men were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone in a black sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 36, was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago medical center where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiners; office.

The other man, 25, was hit in the hand and leg, police said. He was hospitalized in fair condition, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

