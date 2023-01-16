Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing double shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Monday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Just after midnight, the men were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone in a black sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 36, was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago medical center where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiners; office.

The other man, 25, was hit in the hand and leg, police said. He was hospitalized in fair condition, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

