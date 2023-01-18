City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Catholic League heating up, appreciating Lake Park’s Cam Cerese and Oswego East’s Mekhi Lowery

With five teams on pace to win 20-plus games and all five of those teams either unbeaten or with one loss in conference play, the Catholic League’s Blue Division is ready to heat up.

The next big matchup to help sort things comes next week when St. Rita and Mount Carmel, both 5-0 in league play, square off.

But looking long term in this 2022-23 season, the potential for the league to make major headlines is there for the taking.

The top six Catholic League teams, five of which are or have been ranked among the Super 25, are spread out in five different sectionals and in three separate classes.

While Public League power Kenwood will be the team to beat in the sectional, St. Rita will host the Class 4A sectional where league rival Brother Rice will join them.

A re-charged Loyola has won eight of its last nine, including a recent rivalry win over St. Ignatius, and will be a sleeper in the 4A New Trier Sectional.

Mount Carmel has a smooth path to a potential sectional title game matchup with Simeon in a Class 3A sectional at Glenbard South.

St. Ignatius will be favored in the 3A De La Salle Sectional while DePaul Prep is again a major threat to advance deep in the Class 2A tournament.

Cam Cerese opening eyes

Lake Park’s Cam Cerese is this season’s biggest scorer with the least amount of fanfare and name recognition.

The 6-2 Cerese has time to garner more attention as he’s one of this season’s breakout juniors. He scored 40 points in a December win over Wheaton North and is averaging 23 points a game in helping the Lancers to an 11-7 record.

While Cerese was a starter as a sophomore for a 22-win team last season, no one fully expected an offensive explosion quite like this as a junior. He scores it in multiple ways, including an advanced mid-range game. Cerese is quick in transition, capable of attacking the rim and continues to become more of a threat from the three-point line (18 of 58).

Plus, Cerese is an outstanding two-way player. Lake Park coach Billy Pitcher assigns him to guard the opposing team’s best player, no matter the size or position.

Appreciating Mekhi Lowery

Oswego East is 17-4, on its way to another Southwest Prairie West and fresh off a significant road win over Joliet West.

There is no better time to appreciate the talents of its best player: Mekhi Lowery.

The do-everything Lowery is among the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s top 20 prospects in the senior class, yet the absolute complete nature of his game, both on offense and defense, is different from other top players. He impacts so many facets of the game.

Defensively he’s game-changing with countless steals and deflections, blocks and contested shots. While leading the Wolves in scoring, he’s also capable of facilitating the offense as a 6-6 point-forward, setting up teammates and making the often unnoticed extra pass.

There is the obvious size, physical ability and versatility that immediately stands out. Then there is the stat-sheet stuffing Lowery provides. He averages 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

