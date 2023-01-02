The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Employees, it’s time to return to downtown offices

Our beautiful downtown is dying a slow death without the scores of office workers who used to keep restaurants and other businesses afloat during the week.

Enough is enough. It’s time for office workers to get back to the office and stop working remotely. Our beautiful downtown is dying a slow death without the scores of office workers during the work week to keep restaurants and other businesses afloat.

Public officials and heads of companies should implore workers to do it for the greater good — to save downtown. One can only hope the new year brings those office workers back and breathes new life into downtown that it so desperately needs.

Mary Bianchi, Buena Park

Could no-bail reform reduce crime?

No tears from me for the end of cash bail, whenever that may be.

The ability to avoid jail while awaiting trial should not depend on how much money you have to bail out. A bad guy with enough bread is out on the streets, possibly committing more crime. Meanwhile, some poor innocent can have his/her life ruined in the clink, simply for lack of cash.

That begs the question: How many arrestees without sufficient cash have crimes committed on their behalf to pony up bail? Under the no-bail system, the incentive to commit those crimes goes away.

I haven’t heard this as another sensible reason to eliminate bail, but it should be factored into the ongoing discussion of the new no-bail reform.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

Expand free schooling beyond K-12

Why does free public education end with high school?

Public education should be an opportunity for anyone to make their life better, at all stations in life. It’s sad to see the tremendous waste of life and our only solution being more police.

Let’s chop in half the federal space program and use that money to open the doors to a brighter future.

Paul Orich, Lansing 

Trump’s tax returns show he’s been lying about his wealth

Gee, who knew Donald Trump was not only a lousy businessman but a totally dishonest one besides? I mean, didn’t he always come across as an honest individual who was only guilty of being a little too soft-spoken for a true politician?

Who would’ve ever suspected the man never made an honest buck in his life, or recorded any measurable profits either. But with the release of his tax returns by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means, it’s now obvious that he has been lying about his supposed wealth for years, if not decades.

And it doesn’t take a Nostradamus to predict the downfall of the disgraced ex-president now that the proverbial cat is out of the bag. The only question remaining is how many more rounds of golf can he complete before his prized clubs are repossessed to pay off a lingering debt.

Bob Ory, Elgin

