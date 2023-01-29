The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 29, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

3-year-old boy, man shot in New City

They were attacked by someone in a light green SUV in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the New City neighborhood.

About 2 a.m., the man was parking his car in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a light green SUV fired shots at him and the toddler who was sitting in the back seat of the car, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a graze wound to the side of his body and the toddler was grazed on the left shoulder, police said.

They were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where they were both listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

