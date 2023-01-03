Man struck and killed while crossing street on South Side

Chicago police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a man who was crossing a street on the South Side Monday night.

The man, age unknown, was hit about 10:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the white Dodge Durango, along with the passengers, fled the scene and left the SUV behind, police said.

No one was in custody.

