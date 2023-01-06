The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Still in charge: Glenbrook South wins the rivalry game, takes down No. 25 Glenbrook North

Nate Kasher’s dive and backward hurl of the ball symbolized the hustle and belief that is growing in the Titans.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Still in charge: Glenbrook South wins the rivalry game, takes down No. 25 Glenbrook North
Glenbrook South’s Nate Kasher (2) controls the ball around Glenbrook North’s Josh Fridman (0).

Glenbrook South’s Nate Kasher (2) controls the ball around Glenbrook North’s Josh Fridman (0).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Nate Kasher is the only starter that didn’t score in the double digits for Glenbrook South on Friday in Glenview. 

But the junior flew headfirst into a drumset to save a ball from going out of bounds. Kasher’s dive and backward hurl of the ball led to a basket and symbolized the hustle and belief that is growing in the Titans. 

“I was just trying to make a play,” Kasher said. “Glenbrook North never goes away no matter how far ahead we are.”

This was supposed to be Glenbrook North’s year. Fans of both teams packed the Titan Dome and were likely surprised to see that not much has changed. Glenbrook South still controls the rivalry, winning 63-48 against the No. 25 Spartans. 

“Some things have clicked,” Titans senior Gaven Marr said. “We’ve really found how we can play together.”

Marr scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds. Fellow senior RJ Davis added 15 points and nine rebounds and Josh Wolf added 11 points. Nick Taylor, a 6-7 junior, finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Glenbrook South.

“I’m going to have to go back into my stats but I’m not sure I have had a team that has had six different high scorers in a season,” Titans coach Phil Ralston said. “If you think you’re going to come after us by taking away Gaven or RJ we’ve got Nick Taylor and several other guys that are capable of stepping up and scoring. Josh Wolf has been en fuego the past several weeks.”

Glenbrook South (14-4, 2-2 CSL South) led by nine at halftime. Ryan Cohen opened the third quarter with a three-pointer that pulled Glenbrook South within six. 

That’s when Kasher dove into the band to save the ball. The Titans just extended their lead from then on. 

“Glenbrook North is still a really good team,” Davis said. “But it’s definitely a statement win for us. People doubted us this year.”

Cohen led the Spartans (14-2, 3-1) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Point guard Josh Fridman scored 16 points. The junior is one of the area’s most talented floor generals but Glenbrook South was able to keep him from running the show as effectively as usual. 

“Our switching is something that helps us keep him in front,” Ralston said. “And we make sure we are playing good gap defense on drives. For the most part our kids did a brilliant job of making everything tough for Josh.”

A general view of Glenbrook South’s Titan Dome during the game between Glenbrook South and Glenbrook North.

A general view of Glenbrook South’s Titan Dome during the game between Glenbrook South and Glenbrook North.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Glenbrook North has been ranked all season and headed into the championship game of the Wheeling Holiday Tournament last week on a 14-game winning streak. The Spartans were upset by Libertyville in that title game and have now dropped two consecutive games. 

Glenbrook South, which had its best season in school history last season, was expected to be rebuilding a bit after Nick Martinelli and Cooper Noard graduated. 

Instead, the Titans will be a threat to win the sectional again. Two of their four losses were to Rolling Meadows. The second loss, by ten points at the York Holiday Tournament, was the Mustangs’ toughest game in the tournament. 

“We take things one day at a time,” Ralston said. “But if we compete like this we can definitely compete with every team in our sectional.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting this weekend’s best games
AP Illinois high school basketball rankings
The Brook beats The Ville: Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook’s trio of bigs take down Romeoville
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Crime
15-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing
Police said the boy was shot in the 400 block of East 71st Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A series of 911 calls was released Friday focusing on disputes between Andrei Kisliak and his wife Vera. On Nov. 30, Andrei murdered his wife, his mother and his daughters Vivian Kisliak (left) and Amilia, in their Buffalo Grove home.
Suburban Chicago
Buffalo Grove police release recordings of murdered wife’s earlier 911 calls: ‘He’s not dangerous’
In a Sept. 10 call to police, Vera Kisliak complained that Andrei Kisliak was in their house after a court order forbade him from being there.
By Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
 
Lemuel Romero (left), Angel Coto (center) and Jaylen Reyes (right) of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center dressed as the Three Wise Men for the center’s annual toy drive in Humboldt Park on Friday, January 6, 2023.
News
Three Kings Day celebrations in Chicago include toy and bicycle drive, sold-out bakeries
Across Chicago on Friday, Latin American families of different backgrounds celebrated the annual traditions that come with the Epiphany, or Three Kings Day.
By Ambar Colón
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Buyers or sellers? Bulls’ Zach LaVine has his opinion after a big win
LaVine had 41 points in the Friday victory over a Joel Embiid-less 76ers team, and afterward was asked about the idea of keeping this roster intact because it’s shown enough or breaking it up by the deadline.
By Joe Cowley
 
State Rep. Denyse Wang Stoneback receives a standing ovation from activists from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America during an Illinois House Judiciary Criminal Committee meeting on the state’s proposed assault weapon ban at the Bilandic Building in the Loop on Dec. 20,
Editorials
Illinois Senate should pass assault weapons ban
The House and Senate need to come to a last-second agreement to pass a bill before the legislative session runs out.
By CST Editorial Board
 