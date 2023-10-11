8 Chicago restaurants added to Michelin Guide

Eight Chicago restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide, it was announced Wednesday. The eight join a list of 166 Chicago eateries currently featured in the guide.

The eateries have now received “recommended” status from Michelin’s inspectors, those anonymous diners extraordinaire who utilize decades-old criteria to evaluate a restaurant’s overall quality including: “mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu.”

The Michelin guide spans 36 countries across the globe. Nearly 17,000 restaurants are currently featured.

Any of these just-added restaurants could eventually go on to earn coveted Bib Gourmand and/or Michelin Star awards.

Here are the new additions and select comments from inspectors:

Atelier

(Cuisine: American; 4835 N. Western Ave.; atelier-chicago.com )

Savor the menu offerings of Chef Christian Hunter and his team at Atelier. Christian Hunter Photo

“In full view of the dining room, Chef Christian Hunter and his team chart new waters... Working quietly and seamlessly, the kitchen delivers a carefully calibrated tasting menu supported by nearby farms and packed with flavor and originality. Familiar dishes like marinated beets, pimento cheese and Caesar salad arrive remodeled and refined, astutely seasoned.”

Boonie’s

(Cuisine: Filipino; 4337 N. Western Ave.; booniefoods.com)

Boonie’s deep-fried plantain spring roll. Kim Kovacic

“The intoxicating, unmistakable aroma of garlic fills the narrow room every time someone opens the rice cooker. This rice is the foundation of all things that are good at this homey Filipino restaurant that started out as a food stall. To begin, the crispy pork belly hash is an impressive starter that could very well double as an entrée. ... Tender filets of steelhead trout swimming in a burnt tomato and tamarind broth offer a delicate reprieve from the meat. Dessert is a must: A creamy plantain comes wrapped as a spring roll, dusted in brown sugar and deep fried.”

Cellar Door Provisions

(Cuisine: Mediterranean; 3025 W. Diversey; (www.cellardoorprovisions.com)

Cellar Door Provisions is all about “unfussy, no-nonsense cooking,” according to Michelin Guide Chicago. David Raine

“In a recently refreshed, breezy dining room, Cellar Door Provisions ... is an honest restaurant with unfussy, no-nonsense cooking where the plates are warm, the seasoning is spot-on and the flavors are clear. No tweezers, no fancy wine glasses, no military-grade kitchen brigade — just good eats, found in a plate of tender runner beans with garlic confit or a smooth scoop of duck liver mousse paired with just-warmed country bread.”

GG’s Chicken Shop

(Cuisine: American; 3325 N. Southport: ggchickenshop.com

GG’s Chicken Shop is all about chicken — fried- and rotisserie-style. Keni Rosales/Boka Restaurant Group

“Bright and contemporary, this utterly charming spot from Chef Lee Wolen is named for his mother. It’s casual, an order-at-the-counter-style spot, and as the name suggests, it’s all about chicken. Rotisserie chicken is available by the quarter, half or whole, along with chicken sandwiches (fried and rotisserie) and sides like creamy broccoli slaw with golden raisins and crunchy almonds or chicken drippings smashed potatoes that will have you hoarding your portion.”

Itoko

(Cuisine: Japanese; 3325 N. Southport; itokochicago.com)

“The large izakaya and sushi menu offers plenty to consider. From hot and cold appetizers to handrolls, sushi and robata, the items display creative combinations with skilled execution. Start with a tom yum hand roll with sweet diced shrimp tossed in a fiery tom yum sauce or the seared mackerel, then opt for the decadent gyoza or the ‘slider’ skewer with beef tsukune wrapped in bao buns and finished with a line of tangy miso mustard.”

Kyoten Next Door

Kyoten Next Door is all about nigiri. Courtesy of Kyoten Next Door

(Cuisine: Sushi; 2513 W. Armitage; kyotenchicago.com)

“Chef Otto Phan’s latest omakase is something of a gem. Located next door to his flagship counter, which costs exponentially more, this 10-seat experience serves only nigiri and offers both style and substance. The cost is reasonable when you consider the expense of twice-weekly shipments from Japan and the length of the meal. ... Fun quirks include avocado wrapped inside a tuna handroll or an entire Japanese scallop set on an equally-large bed of rice. To finish, the tamago is a silky sensation.”

Yao Yao

(Cuisine: Chinese; 230 West Cermak Rd.; yaoyaochicago.com )

The “two flavored pickled” dish at Yao Yao features its signature pickled fish and boiled beef in a spicy Szechuan sauce. Yuchen Li

“Score one of the front tables for a view of the glass-enclosed kitchen, though the wood-crafted banquette is ideal for settling in. Yao Yao pickled fish is the signature dish here, and it comes in three sizes (extra-large feeds up to six people!). Fiery and potent, this plate delivers a one-two punch with a funky seafood quality and the sharp tang of sour greens. ... There are also a slew of sides, ranging from celtuce and dry bean curd skin to seaweed knot and konjac noodles to round out the meal.”

Obélix

(Cuisine: French; 700 N. Sedgwick; obelixchicago.com)

Obélix restaurant’s menu celebrates French bistro cuisine. Sonia

“French bistros are hardly known for restraint, but this River North arrival takes lavishness to another level entirely. On a quiet corner, duck and foie gras run up and down a menu that draws on hearty French classics spanning from pâté en croûte to steak frites to squab pithiviers.”