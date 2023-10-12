U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee offers financial assistance to Mary Lou Retton

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee has begun a process to send financial assistance to Mary Lou Retton, the 1984 Olympic gymnastics gold medalist whose daughter says she is “fighting for her life,” USOPC spokeswoman Kate Hartman told USA TODAY Sports Thursday morning.

“The USOPC supports the United States Olympians & Paralympians Relief Fund to offer aid to U.S. Olympians and Paralympians facing significant hardships due to illness, death or extenuating circumstances,” Hartman said.

“Upon learning of Mary Lou’s condition, we immediately took action to expedite the application process for her family to receive assistance. We are currently working through the necessary details in real-time and have reached out to Mary Lou’s family to offer our assistance.”

Retton, 55, one of the greatest names in U.S. Olympic history, “has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” her daughter McKenna Kelley, a former gymnast at LSU, said in a spotfund.com post that she shared on her Instagram story Tuesday.

“She is not able to breathe on her own,” Kelley continued. “She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she (is) not insured.”

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Kelley said Retton remains in the ICU and “continues to fight. She is getting incredible medical care! Thank you to all the doctors and nurses!”

Kelley has not replied to repeated messages from USA TODAY Sports seeking comment. She is the second oldest of Retton’s four daughters, all of whom have been involved in gymnastics. Retton married former University of Texas quarterback Shannon Kelley in 1990. They divorced in 2018.

The spotfund.com donation page for Rettonis showing more than $360,000 in contributions as of Thursday morning.

In what is believed to be Retton’s most recent public appearance, she gave a moderated keynote address at the USOPC’s General Assembly in Los Angeles Sept. 14. She spoke for 20 minutes to an audience of about 500, Hartman said. Most of her speech centered on her experiences at the 1984 Olympics, which were held in Los Angeles.

Hartman said that the USOPC has no further information about Retton’s health or her condition. She said the amount of money that will come from the relief fund will be kept confidential.

“Mary Lou Retton has been an incredible icon and a source of inspiration in the U.S. Olympic movement,” Hartman said. “Her groundbreaking achievements, particularly as the first American woman to win a gold medal in gymnastics, have left an indelible mark on the sports landscape.

“Retton’s relentless spirit, verve and dedication continue to inspire countless athletes across the country, embodying the true spirit of the Olympics. We all hold her in our hearts during this challenging time and are hopeful for her to make a full recovery. Our thoughts and best wishes are with her and her family. We know that if anyone can tackle challenges with strength and grace, it’s Mary Lou.”

