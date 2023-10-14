100-year-old Far South Side church destroyed in fire, no injuries reported
The fire was mainly contained to the roof, and the steeple of the church collapsed from the flames, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A 100-year-old church on the Far South Side caught on fire and was destroyed early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
About 100 Chicago firefighters responded to the fire at Advocate United Church of Christ in the 10200 block of South Avenue L at about 3:30 a.m., said CFD Chief Walter Schroeder.
The fire was mainly contained to the roof. The steeple of the church collapsed from the flames, Schroeder said. The church and neighboring homes were evacuated.
It was not immediately reported how the church caught on fire or where it started.
