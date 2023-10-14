The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
100-year-old Far South Side church destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

The fire was mainly contained to the roof, and the steeple of the church collapsed from the flames, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Advocate United Church of Christ on the Far South Side caught on fire early in the morning on Oct. 14, 2023 in the 10200 block of South Avenue L.

Advocate United Church of Christ on the Far South Side caught on fire and was severely burned early Saturday morning.

Chicago Fire Department

A 100-year-old church on the Far South Side caught on fire and was destroyed early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

About 100 Chicago firefighters responded to the fire at Advocate United Church of Christ in the 10200 block of South Avenue L at about 3:30 a.m., said CFD Chief Walter Schroeder.

The fire was mainly contained to the roof. The steeple of the church collapsed from the flames, Schroeder said. The church and neighboring homes were evacuated.

It was not immediately reported how the church caught on fire or where it started.

church_fire_2.jpeg

Advocate United Church of Christ in the 10200 block of South Avenue L was severely damaged by a fire early Saturday morning.

Chicago Fire Department

A Google street view image shows Advocate United Church of Christ.

A Google street view image shows Advocate United Church of Christ before it was destroyed by fire on Saturday.

Google

