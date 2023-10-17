In new memoir, Britney Spears says she had abortion while dating Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears is opening up in a memoir and a new interview, her first in years, about becoming her own woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

The pop star’s anticipated new memoir, “The Woman in Me,” is set to debut on Oct. 24, and excerpts from the book were released on Tuesday via People.

In a shocking revelation, Spears, 41, claims in the book that she became pregnant during her relationship with Justin Timberlake and had an abortion.

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote, according to People.

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 until 2002 in their early adult years.

In an accompanying interview done via email with People, Spears discussed how she is handling her “new freedom” in the wake of the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, 71, which a Los Angeles County judge terminated in November 2021.

As her relationships have evolved with model and actor Sam Asghari, with whom she split in August after 14 months of marriage, as well as her dad, mom Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, the singer told People life after the conservatorship has its difficulties.

“Learning this new freedom, I’ll admit, is challenging at times,” the “Gimme More” singer said.

But in releasing her memoir, she tells people she is “finally free” to tell her story.

“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” she said. “It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.”

Spears has accused her father and others of exploitation and abuse under the conservatorship, detailing in the memoir how she was made to feel like “a sort of child-robot” and a “shadow” of herself.

“The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child,” the “Womanizer” singer writes in the excerpt of the memoir shared with People. “I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”

“The Woman in Me” will be released on Oct. 24 by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint.

Spears previously co-authored the 2000 autobiography ”Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart,” and the 2001 young adult novel ”A Mother’s Gift” with her mother.

