The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago names new leadership, eyes increased program awareness for Black artists

“So many artists have said we didn’t even know the alliance existed.” said Charlique Rolle, the group’s new president.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago names new leadership, eyes increased program awareness for Black artists
President of the Black Arts &amp; Culture Alliance of Chicago, Charlique C. Rolle, poses for a portrait inside the Black Ensemble Theater.

President of the newly renamed Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, Charlique C. Rolle, plans to reinvigorate the group’s visibility among local Black artists and organizations.

Anthony Jackson/For the Sun-Times

The African American Arts Alliance, which has been fostering the creativity of Black artists in Chicago for decades, has a new name and a new president who aims to expand the group’s mission.

Charlique C. Rolle has taken the reins at the non-profit, which was just renamed the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, or BACA.

Rolle, 32, plans to reinvigorate fundraising efforts and increase marketing to inform Black artists about the resources available through the organization, which range from workshops to mentorship in in theater, dance, music, literature, technology, film and visual arts.

“A lot of people haven’t engaged with us because they haven’t known about us. That’s what we are hearing in listening sessions,” said Rolle, who’s taking on the unpaid position after serving for three years on the group’s board. “So many artists have said we didn’t even know the Alliance existed.” 

The Alliance currently has office space at the Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St., but runs programming at various community spaces around the city.

“One of our long-term visions is to become a physical hub for the arts with a space and a home,” said Rolle. ”It’s not an immediate thing, but part of the future vision.”

Rolle is moving away from offering free memberships, and switching to only paid memberships for individuals and organizations, but will work with members to keep the cost low, she said.

Rolle, who was born and raised in the Bahamas, is also the executive director of Chicago’s Congo Square Theatre and has an artistic resume that includes modeling, dance, poetry, writing, acting and composing music.

“I’m passionate about creating structure that allows the community to thrive,” she said.

Rolle studied dance and theater at Missouri Valley College before coming to Chicago. She’s since been involved in dance as a performer, choreographer and instructor, but also served as a business manager at various dance companies in Chicago.

She took over the position of president earlier this year from Black Ensemble Theater founder and CEO Jackie Taylor, who co-founded the Alliance in 1997. The Alliance was born out of the Black Theater Alliance, a group that was started by Black artists in the ’70s and folded in the early ’90s. Taylor was a member of that original group. 

Taylor, who grew up in the Cabrini-Green housing projects and now lives in Uptown, saw the need for other artists to benefit as she did from working with the Alliance.

“I greatly benefited from being part of that supportive community in not only physical ways, but in mental and spiritual ways, and also in understanding that my art was a business,” Taylor said.

Charlique C Rolle (right), laughs with her predecessor, Jackie Taylor, in the Black Ensemble Theater amphitheater.

Charlique C Rolle (right), shares laughter with her predecessor, Jackie Taylor, in the Black Ensemble Theater amphitheater.

Anthony Jackson/For the Sun-Times

Taylor stepped down from her role at the Alliance after 25 years at the helm but will remain head of the Black Ensemble Theater, which she founded 47 years ago.

The Alliance has a strong membership base and is on strong financial footing, she said.

“It was time for the Alliance to take that next step in terms of joining the tech age and reaching more artist. It needed a shot in the arm,” Taylor said. 

“And I’m confident we’ll be in good hands going forward with Charlique Rolle. Besides the high intelligence that she has, she brings a freshness, she brings a youthful passion and she has the pulse of the community.”

The Alliance has hosted a series of performances and workshops in October for Black Arts Month. The final Black Arts Month event takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Muse Coffee Studio, 747 S. Western Ave. It will be an evening celebrating Black storytelling through theater, poetry, film, and dance that’s free and open to the public. Pre-registration is available at bacachi.org.

The Alliance’s 23rd annual Black Excellence Awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 6, to recognized outstanding achievement by artists and organizations in Chicago’s cultural arts scene.

Next Up In Entertainment
Spooky cocktails, beverages lifting spirits this Halloween season in Chicago
Serena Williams has two-book deal for ‘intimate’ memoir and an ‘inspirational’ work
Dear Abby: Friend’s histrionic wife always ruins our get-togethers
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ delivers historical insight in sweeping, epic style
Horoscope for Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on set of Western movie ‘Rust’
The Latest
José Gregorio Mendoza Leal (derecha) sentado en una&nbsp;carpa&nbsp;improvisada frente a la comisaría del distrito&nbsp;de&nbsp;Town Hall con su esposa Yohana Mendoza. Dijo&nbsp;que las condiciones son especialmente duras para su hija Yohanyelis, de 6 años (centro), y su anciano padre. “Es peor cuando tienes hijos, porque cuando hace frío te sientes sin poder hacer nada. No tenemos forma de protegernos del frío. Tenemos mucha ropa, pero no es lo mismo que un&nbsp;techo”.
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes durmiendo frente a comisarías de Chicago se preparan para el invierno
En cada comisaría sólo hay espacio para unas pocas docenas de personas. Cientos más, como la familia Leal, duermen afuera.
By Michael Loria and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
El alcalde Brandon Johnson canceló su viaje a la frontera con México y en su lugar enviará un equipo de asistentes para ver de primera mano la crisis migratoria.
La Voz Chicago
Alcalde de Chicago cancela viaje a la frontera pero manda delegación a Texas
El equipo también quiere establecer “mejores líneas de comunicación” sobre el flujo constante de autobuses a Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
Wadea Al-Fayoume, de 6 años, celebra su cumpleaños. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
Veterano de guerra mata a niño musulmán luego de escuchar la radio conservadora
El asesinato provocó la condena de todo el mundo, incluyendo del Presidente Joe Biden.
By David Struett
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent throwing a pass against the Vikings on Sunday.
Bears
Bears rookie Tyson Bagent, minding his own business, creates a massive debate
Bears fans have their opinions on the backup QB vs. Justin Fields.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James of Team LeBron, dribbles past Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo of Team Giannis during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game at the United Center.
NBA
NBA All-Star Game could return to East vs. West format
Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday in a televised interview on ESPN that changes are coming.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 