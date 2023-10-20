The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Lynne Ingersoll, 78, has gotten 11 tattoos in the past three decades, mostly of big cats and other animals.

Lynne Ingersoll, 78, has gotten 11 tattoos in the past three decades, mostly of big cats and other animals.

Provided

Inking Well Entertainment and Culture Suburban Chicago

At 78, this retired librarian from Blue Island has 11 tattoos

Lynne Ingersoll isn’t sure what her next tattoo will be — or whether there will be one. “In a year and a half, I’ll be 80,” she says. “Maybe I’ll think of something for then.”

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE At 78, this retired librarian from Blue Island has 11 tattoos
SHARE At 78, this retired librarian from Blue Island has 11 tattoos

Lynne Ingersoll got her first tattoo at 45.

The artist “tried to suggest a kitten or a little flower, something feminine,” Ingersoll says.

But she was looking for something else and ended up with a lion. For the retired librarian from Blue Island, that started what she describes as an “addiction” that has left her with 11 pieces of body art.

“Most of my ink is big cats and lately wolves and foxes,” she says. “I’ve always seen animals as my totem.”

Ingersoll says her tattoos give her “a connection to the natural world. Especially now, with so many species going extinct and habitats being overrun by humans, in a way it’s a means of honoring those animals.”

Lynne Ingersoll’s most recent tattoo features Bastet, an Egyptian goddess that takes a feline form.

Lynne Ingersoll’s most recent tattoo features Bastet, an Egyptian goddess that takes a feline form.

Provided

She got her latest in August, a big cat with wings and piercing eyes that appears to creep along her forearm, representing the Egyptian feline goddess Bastet.

“She’s the protector of women, which seemed appropriate,” Ingersoll says.

Bastet and six of Ingersoll’s other tattoos were done by artist Rick Villarreal, who owns Ricasso Artworks in Blue Island.

Tattooing older clients can be “a little intimidating,” Villarreal says. “They’ve been around the block. But then I’m honored because they’ve chosen me to do the artwork.”

Ingersoll says her ideas can seem “complex” until she sits down with Villarreal and talks them through.

For one piece, Ingersoll was thinking of having a big cat and a “spirit wolf” among grassy reeds and a crescent moon. Villarreal gave it a realistic feel, fine line details in the branches and twinkling stars.

Lynne Ingersoll’s tattoo of a big cat and “spirit wolf” among grassy reeds and a crescent moon.
Lynne Ingersoll’s tattoo of a big cat and “spirit wolf” among grassy reeds and a crescent moon.
Provided
Tattoo artist Rick Villarreal.
Tattoo artist Rick Villarreal.
Provided

“For her to keep coming back and trusting me with her artwork is awesome,” Villarreal says. “And, I mean, she’s a hoot.”

Ingersoll says some of her other tattoos honor people in her life who have died — including a friend who introduced her to tattoos.

“We’d been friends since kindergarten, and, when she died, it was shocking and very difficult,” Ingersoll says. “One of the many things she and I shared were tattoos.”

She also got the names of her sister and a former long-term boyfriend.

“It’s honoring them in my way and, for me, keeping their memory alive,” she says.

Getting inked for more than three decades, Ingersoll has some advice for anyone considering body art: “Be aware that there’s meaning to whatever you choose.”

From the start of her body art journey until now, Ingersoll says she’s seen the stigma surrounding tattoos fade.

Lynne Ingersoll.

Lynne Ingersoll.

Provided

“Some people are never going to accept it, and that’s fine, but people shouldn’t make assumptions about those who do get body art,” Ingersoll says. “It can seem foolish, but I think, in many cases, it’s thought out. Or, at least, in my case.”

Ingersoll isn’t sure what her next tattoo will be — or whether there will be one.

“In a year and a half, I’ll be 80,” she says. “Maybe I’ll think of something for then.”

Tattoos logo
inkingWell_logobug_withBackground.png

A Sun-Times series on the stories behind body art.

Untitled

Got a tattoo we should know about?

Send tips and comments to tattoos@suntimes.com

Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Unable to conceive, woman refuses to see new baby in family
Movies and TV
‘Pain Hustlers’ strains moving from breezy satire to heavy drama
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
Gas prices of over $6.00 per gallon are displayed at a Shell petrol station on October 2, 2023 in Alhambra, California. Americans are facing higher gas prices despite the Federal Reserve’s effort to curb inflation, with rates at their highest in over two decades, as Brent crude oil prices have risen more than 30% in the past three months. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Other Views
In Israel-Hamas war, there’s growing talk of a potential impact on oil prices
Human life and destruction are top concerns. But a possible rise in oil prices could affect world economics and politics, especially the re-election prospects of President Joe Biden.
By Steven V. Roberts
 
ACHUZAT BARAK, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 18: Family and friends of siblings Noa and Gideon Chiel, who were killed in the Nova party by Hamas militants, mourn during their funeral on October 18, 2023 in Achuzat Barak, Israel. As Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip in its campaign to vanquish Hamas for its deadly attack in southern Israel on October 7th, worries are growing of a wider war, including at the country’s northern border with Lebanon. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776049770
Columnists
Middle East war is the price of Netanyahu’s history with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies made Hamas stronger and weakened those who want a two-state solution for Palestine. Polls show Netanyahu’s support is cratering. The president of the U.S. should stay far away.
By Gene Lyons
 
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, who backed a law passed in May to ban campaign contributions from the red-light camera industry, which has been embroiled in a bribery scandal. Less than six weeks later, he accepted two contributions totaling $5,000 from Redspeed Illinois, a contractor operating red-light cameras in a number of Chicago-area municipalities.
The Watchdogs
Illinois lawmakers banned campaign contributions from red-light camera companies but take them anyway
Among those accepting campaign contributions after supporting what was portrayed as reform legislation: Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park.
By Robert Herguth
 
The Avalanche raced past the Blackhawks 4-0 on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks shut out by Avalanche to end road trip
The Hawks were thoroughly swamped Thursday in a 4-0 loss. There were plenty of valid excuses to be made — tough opponent, Denver’s altitude, fatigue at the end of a grueling five-game road trip — but Nick Foligno wasn’t willing to make them.
By Ben Pope
 
Cubs reliever Michael Fulmer was 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA in 58 games last season after signing a one-year, $4 million contract.
Cubs
Cubs right-hander Michael Fulmer to miss 2024 season
Fulmer underwent UCL revision surgery, a procedure that has a recovery projection similar to that of Tommy John surgery, on Wednesday.
By Sun-Times wires
 