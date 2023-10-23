Lauryn Hill postpones Philadelphia concert to rest her voice

Lauryn Hill, who is scheduled to perform Saturday in Chicago, postponed her concert in Philadelphia on Monday night to protect her voice.

The hip-hop artist and member of The Fugees, 48, posted on Instagram Sunday to make the rescheduling announcement.

“Dear Philadelphia, It is with disappointment that I am writing this note to you. On the advice of my physicians, I have no choice but to postpone the show,” Hill wrote. “I look forward to giving you the show you deserve with a fully recovered and healthy voice.”

Hill said she needed to rest her voice to avoid “any more serious strain or damage” to her vocal cords.

Hill is currently on a 25-year anniversary tour to celebrate her highly-acclaimed debut album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” co-headlining with The Fugees. The tour is set to pick back up in Toronto on Thursday before arriving at Chicago’s United Center.

“The start of the tour has been incredible,” The “Doo Wop” singer shared in the post. “What an amazing experience to celebrate this anniversary with all of my family, my friends and all of you.”

The new date of the Philadelphia show is Nov. 25. “It will be a special one,” Hill said.

Hill’s tour along with the Fugees bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel comes two years after the artists’ highly anticipated 25th-anniversary tour of their Grammy-winning sophomore album “The Score” was delayed and ultimately canceled after one show in New York City’s Pier 17 for Global Citizen Live.

Hill has been on a festival loop, including recent shows at Global Citizen Festival and Promiseland Festival. In August, she surprised fans at the Hip Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium with a cameo during Nas’ set.




