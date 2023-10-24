Go & Show: Barry Butler and Tom Kastle host Chicago Maritime Musuem’s annual fest

Go and Show is back this week with Chicago Maritime Museum’s annual CMM Festival.

Famed Chicago photographer Barry Butler (his images of Chicago are just stunning) and maritime folk singer Tom Kastle host the night of maritime folklore and fundraising.

It’s at the Chicago Maritime Museum, which is in the basement of the Bridgeport Art Center at 1200 W. 35th St, Chicago. It begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, both in-person or on Zoom.

If you have never been to CMM, park in back and enter in back. The museum, in what I consider a cool feature, is virtually at water level of Bubbly Creek. If you’re outdoors person, especially a lover of water, CMM is a must-visit.

I also find the Bridgeport Art, as a whole, a unique and worthwhile experience.

Detals of the festival are at chicagomaritimemuseum.org/events.html.

Here is a YouTube video leading up to the event.