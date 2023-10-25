The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Editorials Commentary Education

School bus driver shortage still hits Chicago families hard

CPS has boosted pay to attract bus driver candidates and has hundreds of open positions. Chicago isn’t alone: The driver shortage affects school districts in every state.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE School bus driver shortage still hits Chicago families hard
School buses sit at the Alltown Bus Service yard on the first day of classes for Chicago Public Schools on August 21.

School buses sit at the Alltown Bus Service yard on the first day of classes for Chicago Public Schools on August 21.

Scott Olson/Getty

A crippling bus driver shortage has left far too many Chicago Public Schools families on their own this year in getting children to school — and sadly, there seems to be no quick or easy solution.

You may not have read or heard a lot about the problem, amid all the headlines about war, government dysfunction, the city’s migrant crisis and other pressing news. But the shortage impacts thousands of students — and by extension, their moms and dads and family members, who in many cases have been forced to take time off from work and spend extra cash to make sure their child gets to school on time.

No wonder some disgruntled parents have formed a new group, CPS Parents for Busing, and are demanding help, as WBEZ’s Sarah Karp reported this week. These students are provided with busing if they live between 1.5 and 6 miles away from their school.

It’s surely no comfort to these parents, but Chicago is not the only city grappling with the problem. Since the pandemic, school districts nationwide have seen pre-existing bus driver shortages worsen: A USA Today analysis found at least one instance of a major shortage in every state this school year.

If kids can’t get to school at all, what does that mean for absenteeism and attendance, both of which have yet to bounce back since taking a plunge during the worst of COVID-19 and virtual learning?

If kids do make it to school but are late through no fault of their own, what does that mean for the quality of the education they receive?

Related

CPS is required by law to provide busing for special needs students, some of whom had to spend long hours traveling to and from school last year because of the shortage. This year, Karp reports, some 8,100 special needs students have received bus service; about 150 are awaiting routes. Thousands of students in magnet and selective schools are still waiting, too.

We urge anyone who may be looking for a job to consider applying for a bus driver position. CPS has hundreds of openings and has boosted pay to attract candidates. (Resumes can be submitted to driver@cps.edu and are forwarded to one of the bus companies that provide drivers to the district.)

Parents jump through hoops to get children a seat in the district’s coveted magnet and selective enrollment schools.

Now the district has to do its job: Making sure children can get to these schools, on time, every day.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
After Lewiston shooting, Americans must insist on laws to limit AR-15 style weapons in civilian hands
City fumbles on migrant issue again with bid to put tent camp in Brighton Park
Backing ban on red-light camera campaign cash, then taking the money is just hypocrisy
City must remake Far South Side to make the most of billions targeted for CTA Red Line extension
In U.S. House speaker battle, threats aimed at lawmakers undermine democracy
Don’t accept hate and anger as the norm in Chicago
The Latest
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholics join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 