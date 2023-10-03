The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Nation/World News Chicago

FEMA emergency test alert will send ‘unique tone’ to every phone in the U.S. on Oct. 4

The test conducted by FEMA and the FCC will begin at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A nationwide test evaluating the capabilities of the country's emergency alert system will take place Wednesday afternoon.

The test conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will begin at about 1:20 p.m. CT on Wednesday, officials said.

“The purpose of the October 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” according to a statement from FEMA.

The Wireless Emergency Alerts portion of the test will be sent out to all consumer cell phones, sending a test message in either English or Spanish, depending on the phone's settings.

To ensure alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities,they will be accompanied by a unique tone and vibration. 

All wireless phones should receive the message only once, and it will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” 

The Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This portion should last about a minute and will be similar to the regular monthly EAS test messages that are sent out.

The test message will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, Chicagoans can visit the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications website at Chicago.gov/OEMC.

Mount Carmel football coach Jordan Lynch looks to his bench to find a player against East St. Louis.
High School Football
Five schools with the best basketball/football combinations in 2023-24
The last school to win state titles in both sports in the same school year was Stevenson in 2015-16.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) chats with reporters at the Chicago Board of Elections Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. in November 2022. He’s shown here at the Chicago Board of Elections Super Site in the Loop last November, on the first day to file petitions to get on the ballot. That’s also the day Lopez dropped his bid for mayor.
Politics
Ald. Ray Lopez running for Congress against Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia
Ray Lopez, representing the 15th Ward on the Chicago City Council, plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the 4th Congressional District’s Democratic primary election in March.
By Fran Spielman and Lynn Sweet
 
Picketers rally outside the Ford assembly plant in the South Deering neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Ford assembly plant workers walked out Friday to join striking UAW workers across the country.
Business
Ford lays off hundreds at Chicago Heights plant amid ongoing UAW strike
About 330 employees were laid off between a plant in Chicago and one in Lima, Ohio. The company blamed the strike for disrupting operations and causing the layoffs.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Emergency responders set up a staging area near Teutopolis High School on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Teutopolis, Ill.
Metro/State
Chemical exposure killed 5 in central Illinois crash, preliminary autopsies find
Preliminary autopsies show that five people who were killed in a central Illinois crash involving a semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia died from exposure to the caustic chemical.
By John O’Connor | AP
 
Nick Epley shows some of the mushrooms, largely hen of the woods that he and Austan Goolsbee found Sunday. Provided photo
Outdoors
Mother of all hen-of-the-woods finds
Nick Epley and Austan Goolsbee found the mother of all spreads of hen of the woods on Sunday.
By Dale Bowman
 