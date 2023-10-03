Crime is hurting attendance at theaters, arts venues

In response to Stefano Esposito’s article, “Post-pandemic ‘crisis’ in Chicago’s cultural arts scene is real,” the major reason for the low numbers at theaters and other cultural arts venues is that because of all the carjackings, murders, muggings, robberies and mobs of youth downtown, people are afraid to come to the city, especially at night.

It makes sense that attendance is lower for theater in Chicago than museums because most performances are at night and there’s more crime at night.

I’ve always lived in Chicago and until the past few years, I’ve felt comfortable going just about anywhere in this city, but now that criminals are emboldened and the police’s hands are tied, I’m afraid to go out.

Jean Scott, Irving Park

Jeff Fort belongs in prison

So Jeff Fort wants to be released from prison on “humanitarian grounds.”

“If he was out, I believe the violence between African American communities and gunfire would be lessened,” his daughter said.

If he were out, I believe he would either continue the violence he committed his life to (violence he perpetuated even after going to prison for murder) and the Black community would be in far more danger for accepting into their midst an unrepentant murderer and terrorist-for-hire — and also, not least, for the shocking diminishment in standards about what it means to be a welcome member of the Black community.

Say hi to the rats in your dark hole, Jeff. That might not be exactly where you belong, but it’s close enough.

Jim FitzGerald, Edgewater

House migrants in empty stores

There are innumerable empty large stores and other empty business buildings available in the city which may prove to be cheaper for housing migrants than a “tent city” that needs to have heating, a/c, and bathrooms. There are two empty CVS stores in my area and so many empty businesses and factories along south Western Avenue which would, perhaps, be better locations.

Seems logical to me.

Ronald H. Rodriguez, North Center

Dorval Carter needs to do better

I was glad to read Dorval Carter’s letter on numerous reasons to extend the Red Line. The extension will improve job access for many on the South Side which, in turn, will improve Chicago as a whole.

He also needs to improve his job performance in getting trains and busses to safely take people to and from their destinations. The escalator at Clark & Division was out all day last Saturday, but there’s no way for customers to report the problem or track steps to resolve. Where’s the transparency we need?

Beth Najberg, Near North Side

Bears coaches are creative

For those fair-weather Bears fans who are constantly complaining that the team lacks a creative approach, I beg to differ. Quite simply, there isn’t a coaching staff in all of football that invents more ways to lose.

Bob Ory, Elgin

Enthusiasm for Bears

BEARS: Be Enthusiastic! Are Rebuilding Soon!

John McDonald, Oak Park