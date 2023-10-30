The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Nearly 26 million CTA rides recorded in October, highest since the pandemic

The Chicago Transit Authority recorded 6.33 million rides the first week of October, including 1.53 million Oct. 3 and 1.56 million Oct. 4,

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Nearly 26 million CTA rides recorded in October, highest since the pandemic
CTA trains at 100th St. and Michigan Ave.

The Chicago Transit Authority said it provided nearly 26 million rides in October, the highest monthly total since the pandemic.

Sun-Times file

The Chicago Transit Authority said it provided nearly 26 million rides in October, the highest monthly total since the start of the pandemic.

The CTA said 6.33 million rides took place during the first week of October, ridership boosted by good weather and out-of-town marathon runners. The first week of October included 1.53 million rides Oct. 3 and 1.56 million Oct. 4.

“The increase in marathon ridership over last year is the result of the work we have been doing to recover post-pandemic. These ridership numbers are made possible by our aggressive hiring and retention efforts over the past year,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. said in a news release.

Bus ridership in 2023 has increased 22% in 2023 compared to 2022, the agency said. Train ridership is up 15%.

Related

Next Up In News
Plan for 2nd migrant tent camp at donated Jewel, parking lot clears City Council committee
Plainfield man charged with killing Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, wounding mother pleads not guilty
Illinois reading scores have bounced back, but math scores remain below pre-pandemic levels
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
Man critically wounded in Washington Park shooting
Indiana man faces murder charges in fatal shootings of Chicago siblings
The Latest
A vacant Jewel grocery store at 115th and Halsted streets in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
City Hall
Plan for 2nd migrant tent camp at donated Jewel, parking lot clears City Council committee
Under pressure to get migrants off the floors of police stations and airports, the committee acted over the objections of South Side Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st).
By Fran Spielman
 
The Bulls will play their NBA tournament home games on this alternate court.
Bulls
Bulls, NBA reveal alternate United Center court for in-season tournament games
All 30 teams, when playing home games in the tournament that starts Friday and runs through Dec. 9, will have a primarily solid-color court on the floor of their arena. The courts will be fully painted, with no visible woodgrain.
By Associated Press
 
Wadea Al-Fayoume celebrated his sixth birthday. He was stabbed to death earlier this month. His landlord has been charged with the killing, which authorities say was motivated by war in the Middle East.
Crime
Plainfield man charged with killing Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, wounding mother pleads not guilty
Joseph Czuba, 71, stabbed a Palestinian American mother and her young son, killing the boy, after blaming them for the war in the Middle East because of their Muslim faith, according to state prosecutors.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Nearly 35% of Illinois third through 11th graders scored at a proficient level in reading and writing on tests given last spring. This doesn’t match the nearly 38% rate from pre-pandemic 2019, but is higher than the 30% proficiency rate of the last two years. Illinois’ proficiency standard is higher than in most other states, according to the Illinois Superintendent of Education, Tony Sanders.
Education
Illinois reading scores have bounced back, but math scores remain below pre-pandemic levels
Test scores released Monday show accelerated academic growth in reading for elementary and high school students compared to gains before the pandemic.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
A UAW sign lays in the ground near UAW members protesting in support of the labor union strike outside of the Ford Assembly Plant on the South Side early October.
Business
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.
By Associated Press
 