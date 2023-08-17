The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Fare changes, consolidated transit agencies among the ideas to reshape Chicago-area public transportation

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has been tasked by the state with developing recommendations that would reshape the region’s transit.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
A CTA Blue Line train travels westbound towards the Harlem station, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill.

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning is assembling a set of recommendations to reshape Chicago-area transportation and strengthen the region’s transit systems.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

A state-appointed group is proposing sweeping changes to the region’s transit systems, including fare hikes and new service options as Chicago-area public transportation continues to face low ridership and a looming budget cliff.

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning is developing a report for Illinois lawmakers on keeping the region’s three transit agencies afloat and attracting more riders. The Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace will have a $730 million budget gap in 2025 once pandemic federal relief comes to an end.

While the final recommendations are still in the works, CMAP is considering a range of ideas that would reshape the region’s transit. They include increasing fares, offering more affordable fare options, reorganizing the three separate systems under one regional agency, raising sales taxes and making the bus system more frequent and reliable for riders.

The report will go through two rounds of CMAP approval and is due to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the General Assembly by Jan. 1, 2024. CMAP will continue gathering feedback from community organizations and riders before wrapping up the recommendations.

Other proposals include moving to one fare system rather than the existing separate ones for each agency, adding “transit ambassadors” to improve safety and improving compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act by expanding available transit options for riders with disabilities.

Regular, ongoing fare increases are also on the table, as are more affordable or free options for low-income riders. CMAP recommends the state require the transit agencies to recalculate rates every four years based on inflation, rather than the existing irregular and sometimes dramatic fare hikes.

Fares make up a large part of the agencies’ operating revenue, but they don’t keep up with cost increases especially after the dramatic drop-off in ridership from the pandemic, according to CMAP’s draft recommendations.

CMAP points to other cities as examples. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board passed major fare reforms last year. The agency now recalculates base fares every four years, has a fare system with a daily $5 cap and $18 weekly cap and offers low-income riders 30 free rides a month, up from 20.

The funding and service change strategies would likely come with altering how transit is managed in the region. CTA, Metra and Pace now operate as separate agencies and the Regional Transportation Authority oversees financing. CMAP’s recommendations could include keeping the three separate and strengthening RTA or combining the three under one regional agency.

CMAP presented an update to Metra board members during a public meeting on Wednesday. The public will have another to chance to share feedback from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 6 at CMAP’s offices, 433 W. Van Buren St., Suite 450.

