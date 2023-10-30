Metra to feature holiday trains on 5 lines this season

Metra will spread holiday cheer across five rail lines this December with special trains featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Holiday train trips will be offered on the Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island and Union Pacific Northwest lines beginning Dec. 2, Metra announced Monday.

On the Metra Electric Line, riders can also pay a visit to a “North Pole winter wonderland” at Millennium Station featuring music, face painting and other activities.

Tickets for Metra’s holiday trains can be purchased online for $5 beginning Wednesday. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are expected to sell out.

Riders can take holiday trains back to their starting point or stay downtown and use their ticket to return on any train that day.

The Holiday trains will be offered on the Metra lines listed below on the following dates:



Dec. 2 — Metra Electric, BNSF, and Milwaukee District West lines

Dec. 9 — Rock Island and Union Pacific Northwest lines

Dec. 16 — Metra Electric Line

More exact schedules for each train can be found at metra.com/HolidayTrains.

