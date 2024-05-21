Sueños 2024: Bag policy, entry rules, transit options and more

Sueños returns to Grant Park on May 25-26 with a lineup that includes artists Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Ivan Cornejo and Maluma.

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, la sección bilingüe del Sun-Times.



More than 25 reggaeton and Latin artists will perform at the single stage event Memorial Day weekend. Last year, more than 80,000 fans attended the event.

Here’s what to know if you’re attending Sueños 2024:

Bag policy

All bags will be searched at the gate, according to the festival.

Small bags that measure 6" x 9" or less don’t need to be clear. All other bags, which includes purses, totes and drawstrings, must be clear and under 12" x 6" x 12.”

Hydration packs are also allowed, and don’t need to be clear. But they do need to be emptied before entry and refilled inside the festival.

Items to bring, and items to leave at home

Sueños allows:



Basic point-and-shoot cameras

Empty reusable water bottles

Small hand sanitizers and non-aerosol sunscreen

Binoculars

Blankets, sheets and towels

Narcan

Frisbees

Sueños prohibits:



Aerosol containers

Professional cameras, recording equipment and selfie sticks

Drones

Hammocks

Glass containers

Illegal substances, weapons and explosives

Outside food and beverages

Skateboards, bikes, wagons, carts and motorized vehicles

Chairs

Totems

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Getting there

Public transit: Taking the CTA or Metra is one of the easiest ways to get to Sueños and avoid traffic. The Brown, Red, Blue and Green L lines all have stops in Chicago’s Loop a few blocks from Grant Park.

Those traveling from outside the city can take the Metra to Union Station or Ogilvie, which are each just over a mile walk from the park.

The Regional Transportation Authority has an interactive map that travelers can use to find which transit options are best for them.

Driving: Fans planning on driving to the festival can expect a traffic headache, but parking options are available.

Millennium Garages is offering parking for up to 24 hours at Millennium Lakeside, Millennium Park and Grant Park North Garages. Drivers can book their spots online for $25 daily.

Biking: Sueños offers a free bike valet. The bike valet tent will be operational from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday located near Buckingham Fountain.

Rideshare: Pick up and drop off for Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing options are located on 11th and State streets, and Jackson Drive between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive.

