Chicago Elite Classic matchups revealed: Freshman showdown, Kenwood vs. Thornton highlight three-day shootout

Expect to hear a lot about the Class of 2027 this winter. Promising freshmen are always an exciting feature of the high school basketball season, but by all accounts, this group is special.

The eleventh annual Chicago Elite Classic, which announced its matchups on Wednesday, has even scheduled a showdown between the two top-ranked freshmen.

Warren, with freshman Jaxson Davis, will take on Bolingbrook and freshman Davion Thompson on Dec. 2 at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena.

It’s Warren’s first invite to the prestigious shootout, founded by Young coach Tyrone Slaughter and former Simeon coach Robert Smith in 2012.

“We are so excited to be in the Chicago Elite Classic,” Blue Devils coach Zack Ryan said. “When they asked us I jumped all over it. Since we announced we would be playing in it I’ve had a lot of people reaching out.”

Warren was one of the state’s best programs for nearly two decades under Chuck Ramsey. The Blue Devils finished second in Class AA in 1999 and second in Class 4A in 2011.

Since Ramsey retired Warren has hovered around the .500 mark. Ryan took over the team last year and went 18-15. Braylon Walker, a sophomore, joined the starting lineup halfway through the season. Leading scorer Alex Daniels also returns.

“We had a couple of nice wins last year and it was a good step overall,” Ryan said. “But adding [Davis] is special. He can do a little bit of everything.”

The Blue Devils were 26-4 over the summer.

“There’s some excitement around the program now, which is good,” Ryan said. “But we haven’t done anything yet. We have to prove we belong.”

Davis, a 6-1 guard, has a scholarship offer from Western Illinois. Thompson, a 6-3 guard, already has an offer from Illinois.

“[Davis] is really down to earth,” Ryan said. “He just wants to be at Warren and wants to win. So that’s a nice thing.”

The highlight matchup of the three-day event is Kenwood vs. Thornton. It should be one of the best games of the season.

Thornton’s Morez Johnson, an Illinois recruit, is the top prospect in the senior class. Kenwood counters with three of the top 10 seniors: Chris Riddle, 6-10 Jaden Smith and 6-5 Calvin Robins. There’s also plenty of club basketball heat in this rivalry between the coaches. Thornton’s Tai Streets founded the Meanstreets club program and Kenwood’s Mike Irvin runs the Mac Irvin Fire.

The boys games will take place Dec. 1 and 2. The girls’ matchups will all be on Dec. 3.

2023 Chicago Elite Classic

Dec. 1-2

DePaul Prep vs. Lane

Lindblom vs. Joliet West

Bolingbrook vs. Warren

Young vs. St. Louis Cardinal Ritter, Mo.

Thornton vs. Kenwood

Mount Carmel vs. St. Louis Vashon, Mo.

Curie vs. Sidwell and Friends, Washington, D.C.

Simeon vs. Hillcrest

St. Laurence vs. Marist

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C.

Riverside-Brookfield vs. St. Ignatius

Hyde Park vs. Pace, Fla.

Fenwick vs. Oak Park

Dec. 3 (Girls games)

Butler vs. Homewood-Flossmoor

Loyola vs. St. Louis Vashon, Mo.

Phillips vs. Lyons

Simeon vs. Thornton

Young vs. Naperville Central

Bolingbrook vs. Kenwood

