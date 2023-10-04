Oddsmakers don’t like chances of Billy Donovan’s longevity

Expect to see a new face on the Bulls’ bench sometime this season.

SportsBetting.ag has listed Billy Donovan as the 4-1 favorite to be the first NBA coach fired this season.

The other top 10 coaches oddsmakers think will be gone this season are:

Steve Clifford, Hornets: 5-1

Chris Finch, Timberwolves: 6-1

Jason Kidd, Mavericks: 7-1

Wes Unseld Jr., Wizards: 8-1

Tyronn Lue, Clippers: 10-1

Tom Thibodeau, Knicks: 11-1

Chauncey Billups, Trail Blazers: 12-1

Willie Green, Pelicans: 14-1

Jacque Vaughn, Nets: 16-1

As far as when the first coach gets the boot, the over/under date for that is Dec. 15.