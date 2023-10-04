The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
NBA Sports Bulls

Oddsmakers don’t like chances of Billy Donovan’s longevity

SportsBetting.ag listed Billy Donovan as the 4-1 favorite to be the first NBA coach fired this season.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Oddsmakers don’t like chances of Billy Donovan’s longevity
Bulls coach Billy Donovan.

Some oddsmakers don’t like Billy Donovan’s chances to remain Bulls coach.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Expect to see a new face on the Bulls’ bench sometime this season.

SportsBetting.ag has listed Billy Donovan as the 4-1 favorite to be the first NBA coach fired this season.

The other top 10 coaches oddsmakers think will be gone this season are:

Steve Clifford, Hornets:  5-1 

Chris Finch, Timberwolves: 6-1 

Jason Kidd, Mavericks: 7-1

Wes Unseld Jr., Wizards: 8-1 

Tyronn Lue, Clippers: 10-1

Tom Thibodeau, Knicks: 11-1

Chauncey Billups, Trail Blazers: 12-1

Willie Green, Pelicans: 14-1

Jacque Vaughn, Nets: 16-1

As far as when the first coach gets the boot, the over/under date for that is Dec. 15.

Next Up In NBA
Bulls coach Billy Donovan staggering with idea of 10-man rotation
Michael Jordan joins Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans
New forward on the block Torrey Craig knows Bulls have lacked toughness
Aside from everything being terrible, don’t you just love Chicago sports?
Bulls vet DeMar DeRozan willing to open the wallet for Patrick Williams
Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic remains an unwilling participant in blame game
The Latest
The McRib is back at McDonald’s this fall — although the restaurant chain hasn’t said which restaurants or which part of the country will be featuring it on their menus.
Food and Restaurants
No surprise — the McRib is back. Again.
The McDonald’s sandwich with the cult-like following is expected to return to some restaurants — McDonald’s isn’t saying which ones — in November.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Kiefer Sutherland plays the hot-tempered Queeg, testifying against the subordinate who relieved him of his command in “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.”
Movies and TV
‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ an engrossing achievement by the late, great William Friedkin
Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Clarke star in Showtime’s crisp version of the classic, updated to the present day to allow for more diversity.
By Richard Roeper
 
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California answers questions at the Capitol after being ousted as House speaker Oct. 3.
Columnists
Kevin McCarthy’s reign as House speaker ended like it started — under Matt Gaetz’s thumb
Add this embarrassing failure of leadership to the Republicans’ other big problems, the biggest being Donald Trump, the former president and current GOP front runner facing 91 criminal counts.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Resized_Resized_20220905_094954.JPG
Music
Lena McLin, CPS music teacher of Jennifer Hudson and Chaka Khan, dies at 95
Mrs. McLin learned from the best. Her uncle was Thomas A. Dorsey, known as the father of gospel music.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan staggering with idea of 10-man rotation
Building depth was a key for the Bulls in the offseason, and now that he has a deeper team will the Bulls coach go out of his comfort zone? Stay tuned as training camp and the preseason resume.
By Joe Cowley
 