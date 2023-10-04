Oddsmakers don’t like chances of Billy Donovan’s longevity

Expect to see a new face on the Bulls’ bench sometime this season.
SportsBetting.ag has listed Billy Donovan as the 4-1 favorite to be the first NBA coach fired this season.
The other top 10 coaches oddsmakers think will be gone this season are:
Steve Clifford, Hornets: 5-1
Chris Finch, Timberwolves: 6-1
Jason Kidd, Mavericks: 7-1
Wes Unseld Jr., Wizards: 8-1
Tyronn Lue, Clippers: 10-1
Tom Thibodeau, Knicks: 11-1
Chauncey Billups, Trail Blazers: 12-1
Willie Green, Pelicans: 14-1
Jacque Vaughn, Nets: 16-1
As far as when the first coach gets the boot, the over/under date for that is Dec. 15.
The Latest
The McDonald’s sandwich with the cult-like following is expected to return to some restaurants — McDonald’s isn’t saying which ones — in November.
Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Clarke star in Showtime’s crisp version of the classic, updated to the present day to allow for more diversity.
Add this embarrassing failure of leadership to the Republicans’ other big problems, the biggest being Donald Trump, the former president and current GOP front runner facing 91 criminal counts.
Mrs. McLin learned from the best. Her uncle was Thomas A. Dorsey, known as the father of gospel music.
Building depth was a key for the Bulls in the offseason, and now that he has a deeper team will the Bulls coach go out of his comfort zone? Stay tuned as training camp and the preseason resume.