Picture Chicago: This week’s 14 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Former workers at the now-closed Signature Room sued for back pay and benefits, mayor Brandon Johnson helped cut the ceremonial ribbon at Bally’s Casino Chicago, and citizens protested a city contract with GardaWorld to build giant tent cities for migrants.
The Latest
This week’s Murals and Mosaics newsletter features work by “adrenaline junky” graffiti artist Zwon, plus how an Avondale artist is moving Picasso forward and more.
Plus: The Bears’ Claypool era ends, 6 things to do this weekend and more.
Moore missed the greatest receiving game in franchise history by a less than a foot.
The Blackhawks welcome the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft into the fold this fall. We provide details on his play, his progress and his promise in Chicago throughout the days leading up to his Oct. 10 debut.
Bears GM Ryan Poles, who traded a second-round pick to get Claypool last season, acknowledge a mistake. Unlike other talented-but-problematic NFL receivers, Claypool just wasn’t productive enough to be worth the trouble.