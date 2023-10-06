The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 6, 2023
Kids react as bubbles explode into the air after Jerry Zimmerman, who is a physicist known as Mr. Freeze at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, poured liquid nitrogen into a bucket of dishwashing liquid and water during the 2nd annual South Side Science Festival at the University of Chicago’s Science Quads in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 30.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s 14 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Former workers at the now-closed Signature Room sued for back pay and benefits, mayor Brandon Johnson helped cut the ceremonial ribbon at Bally’s Casino Chicago, and citizens protested a city contract with GardaWorld to build giant tent cities for migrants.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 warms up before the Bears take on the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears fans react to the score during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 1. The Bears lost, 31 - 28, to the Broncos.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Muchos residentes del vecindario simpatizaron con la difícil situación de los recién llegados, pero se preguntaron por qué los inmigrantes que han estado aquí durante años no reciben los mismos niveles de ayuda.

Esmeralda Zaragoza speaks during a community meeting at Benito Juarez High School’s auditorium, on opening a migrant shelter in the 25 Ward, Monday, Oct., 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Priscilla Chan, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative co-founder and co-CEO, laughs with Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago in the West Town neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Priscilla Chan, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative co-founder and co-CEO, laughs with Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago in the West Town neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 5. The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago is a biomedical research center where University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign scientists will “engineer technologies to make precise, molecular-level measurements of biological processes within human tissues, with an ultimate goal of understanding and treating the inflammatory states that underlie many diseases,” according to a press release.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Martin Torres (center), a former cook at the Signature Room who worked at the company for 5 years, chants during a protest with other former workers represented by Unite Here Local 1 outside the John Hancock Center on the Magnificent Mile, Wednesday, Oct. 4. The union alleges that the operator of the Signature Room failed to give 132 workers adequate notice of their job losses before abruptly closing last week.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Alan Coby Millender, the United Auto Workers Local 551 Chairman, chants as Lincoln Aviator SUVs pass by in the background during a rally outside the Ford assembly plant in the South Deering neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Workers at the Ford assembly plant walked out Friday to join striking UAW workers across the country. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Alan Coby Millender, the United Auto Workers Local 551 Chairman, chants as Lincoln Aviator SUVs pass by in the background during a rally outside the Ford assembly plant in the South Deering neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 29. Workers at the Ford assembly plant walked out Friday to join striking UAW workers across the country.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kathy Powers an outraged citizen, holds up a “No GardaWorld in Chicago” sign during a protest at Daley Plaza over a city contract with GardaWorld to build tent cities for migrants, Friday, Sept. 29.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mote Pillo, an Ecuadorian style hominy scrambled with eggs, bacon, onions, cilantro and achiote oil covered with queso fresco, pico de Gallo and avocado, at Savanna Restaurant at 3334 N. Halsted St. in Northalsted, Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Co-owner and chef Enriqe Calderon prepares Llapingachos Benedict at Savanna at 3334 N. Halsted St. in Northalsted, Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Llapingachos Benedict, Ecuadorian potato cakes, grilled tomatoes, pork chorizo and poached eggs with chipotle hollandaise, at Savanna Restaurant at 3334 N. Halsted St. in Northalsted, Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Shakti Naresh, 6, tries a heat transfer experiment, wherein liquid is pushed up a handboiler, to demonstrate how the University of Chicago campus is heated during the 2nd annual South Side Science Festival at the University of Chicago’s Science Quads in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pigeons fight over some food at Daley Plaza, Friday, Sept., 29, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

(From left) Former Secretary of State Jesse White; Mayor Brandon Johnson; Soo Kim, chairman of the board of directors at Bally’s Corporation; Ald. Jason Ervin (28th); Ald. Walter Burnett (27th); Bally’s board member Wanda Wilson; Bally’s president George Papanier; Bally’s Chicago general manager Mark Wong; and Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bally’s Casino Chicago at Medinah Temple in River West, Tuesday morning, Oct. 3.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Watchdogs
In massive COVID relief fraud, gangs in Chicago, across the U.S. used millions in PPP, other aid on guns, drugs, ordering a hit, feds say
Business
UAW pauses strike expansion after GM makes battery plant concession
Movies and TV
Chicago film festival to open with local director’s take on life in Cabrini Green
