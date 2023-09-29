Chicago Ford plant to picket as UAW strike spreads

The United Auto Workers strike that began Sept. 14 at limited locations for the Detroit Three automakers spread to Chicago on Friday as the union sent workers at the Ford assembly plant to the picket lines.

Union President Shawn Fain made the announcement about the expanded strike action on Facebook Live. He said it would also begin a walkout at a General Motors plant in Lansing, Mich. The strikes are to start at 11 a.m. CDT.

With the expanded strikes, Fain said 25,000 workers are now involved in job actions against the automakers. The UAW represents about 150,000 workers at the companies.

Ford’s Chicago assembly plant at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. has about 4,800 workers. The new walkout does not include a Ford stamping plant in Chicago Heights.

Ford’s Chicago plant produces the popular Ford Explorer as well as the Lincoln Aviators SUV.

Last week, the UAW broadened its strike to include two parts distribution sites in the Chicago suburbs, a GM location in Bolingbrook and a Stellantis site in Naperville. It was part of a broader strike targeting 38 parts sites for GM and Stellantis in 20 states.

“Sadly, despite our willingness to bargain, Ford and GM have refused to make meaningful progress at the table,” Fain said in explaining the latest moves.