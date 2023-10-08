The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Four takes from Week 7 in high school football

I’Marion Stewart’s excellence, Glenbard West’s resurgence, the DuPage Valley champs and Loyola’s uncompetitive showdown.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Kenwood’s I’Marion Stewart (1) and Patrick Clacks III (21) react during the game against the Morgan Park at Gately.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

There’s no substitute for actually being there. Reading about an 80-yard punt return touchdown is fine, but watching I’Marion Stewart use his raw speed to simply blow past everyone on the field on Saturday is something entirely different. 

Stewart’s performances the last two weeks, in a loss to Morgan Park and a win against Taft, have firmly planted his name in the Player of the Year conversation. 

“I had confidence in my guys and kicked [Stewart] the ball and he just got me a couple of times,” Mustangs coach Chris James said. “That’s a kid going to Michigan. That’s what he does.”

Stewart is a threat to score a touchdown every time he touches the ball. He had just three touches against Taft in Week 6 and reached the end zone on all three. The first was a 60-yard TD, the second a 79-yard TD and the third was called back for holding. 

On Saturday against Morgan Park Stewart had the 80-yard kick return TD, a 75-yard punt return TD and turned a short pass reception into a 68-yard TD. 

“Stewart is arguably the best player in the state,” Kenwood coach Sinque Turner said. “He came out and gave us a second wind with a spectacular effort in the second half. He almost won it by himself.”

Kenwood’s I’Marion Stewart (1) is lifted in celebration after scoring a touchdown against Morgan Park at Gately.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Broncos quarterback NaCari McFarland is starting to find Stewart more regularly. Stewart, a transfer from Bolingbrook, had six catches for 131 yards against the Mustangs. 

“We have so many playmakers on this team,” Stewart said. “Everyone can make something happen but I try to really step up in the critical situations.”

The Hilltoppers return

Glenbard West is one of the state’s most successful football programs. So when the Hilltoppers have a rare down season, there are more than a few fans out there with smiles on their faces. 

Well, Chad Hetlet and his team are starting to erase those grins. Glenbard West knocked off York 28-7 in Week 8. In Elmhurst. 

Glenbard West’s Teyion Oriental (12) carries the ball against Downers Grove North.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The loss ended York’s 17-game regular-season winning streak and all of a sudden the Hilltoppers have a chance to win a share of the West Suburban Silver championship. 

Glenbard West has suffered through injuries to key players all season, including star running back Julius Ellens. Teyion Oriental stepped up against York. He played quarterback and running back. 

DuPage Valley champs

Naperville Central beat DeKalb 42-0 in Week 7 to clinch its first DuPage Valley title since 2018. 

Aiden Clark had 23 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns. But it’s been the defense that has set the tone for Naperville Central. 

The Redhawks are allowing just nine points a game and Lockport is the only team that has scored more than two touchdowns against them. 

Not a showdown

Loyola, the defending Class 8A state champs, headed to Elmhurst expecting a major showdown with IC Catholic, the defending Class 3A champs. 

That didn’t materialize. The Knights, with a roster of just 32 players, had nine players out with injuries or illness. 

Starting quarterback Dennis Mandala and Iowa recruit KJ Parker were among the missing. 

The Ramblers rolled to a 47-0 victory.

