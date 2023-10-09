The high school basketball Twitter (X) previews

Coaches and/or athletic directors, please email info on your team to mobrien@suntimes.com. Email is preferred, anything that arrives via Twitter DM will go out last. I’ll tweet out a preview on every team that sends in the information. You can follow along on Twitter (X) @michaelsobrien or read the previews here. All Illinois schools are eligible, not just schools in the Sun-Times’ coverage area. Please include the following:

I’ll be updating this story nearly every day until the start of the season. Here’s everything that has been tweeted out so far:

The 2023-24 Twitter Previews

Bulls Prep: Returns three strong players in guards Aaron Watson and Melvin Dower and forward Jalen James (6-6). Sam Garcia and soph Jermel Mullins are the top newcomers. Hoping to make a deep run in the Noble League playoffs.

Dyett: New to the Red South Central. 6-3 juniors Rickey Coleman and Jayden McKinnon both average double digits. Three transfers, Jerome Thornton (6-8), Aramis Brown and Devon Shelton should be ready to compete.

Eisenhower: Been looking to this year for awhile. Four seniors have been up since soph year, led by AJ Abrams (21 peg). Ayipey Salinas, Darrion Pippen, Zion Carr are vastly improved. Tinley Park transfer Cameron Ellis is a major addition. Will compete for conference title.

Hansberry: Four returning starters, all juniors. Top prospect Al Brooks and his twin Ikee Brooks both averaged double-doubles. Zaire Tobar is a shooter, Jamarion Massey rebounds, protects the rim. Oak Forest transfer Jaylen Harris shot 55% from three.

Hoffman Estates: Young, guard-heavy group that returns 2 starters in junior Nate Cleveland and senior Trendell Whiting. Junior Daiquan Daniels is a high-motor guard who will be a key contributor. Selfless group with multi-sport athletes who will improve with experience.

Huntley: New coach Collin Kalamatas has an experienced group. Three returning starters in seniors Ethan Blackmore, Lucas Crosby, Omare Segarra. Other returning seniors include Bryce Walker, Ryan Sweeney and Jacob Pociecha. Junior Christian Wilson (6-2) took big steps this summer.

Lisle: Senior Drew Nigro is the only starter back from an 18-15 squad. Expecting big contributions from seniors Ty Russell (6-7), Nate Harer (6-5) and Matt Kane. Clay Hicks, Nico Bundschuh and James Saxman will have expanded roles.

Loyola: Four starters return from a 23-win team. Miles Boland will be a 1,000-point scorer. Jimmy Tarjan, Andrew Hollerich, Brendan Loftus are all two-year starters. Ohio transfer Nick Patton (NIU offer) can play.

Schaumburg: Looking to flip last season’s 10-20 record. Returns 85% of scoring, should be in the mix for MSL West title. Juniors Jordan Tunis, Javonte McCoy, seniors Tyler March (6-7) and Clark Easley (6-7) top returners. Fenwick transfer Zion Young (6-7) is a major addition.

Wheeling: Young team will turn to junior wing Brent Collar for leadership. Soph guards Zach Neukirch (saw varsity action last season) and Peter Kulig will make an immediate impact. Returning seniors Pawel Rakoczy and Zach Zangara provide shooting from the perimeter.

