The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls keeping Patrick Williams with five-year, $90 million deal

The youth movement continues for Arturas Karnisovas, who agreed to a deal with Williams, 22. In the last week, Karnisovas added Josh Giddey and first-round pick Matas Buzelis before making sure Williams didn’t hit the open market.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls keeping Patrick Williams with five-year, $90 million deal
Rui Hachimura,Patrick Williams,Dalen Terry,DeMar DeRozan

Patrick Williams was considered a top priority this offseason, and on Saturday night the Bulls made sure to follow through in that department for the restricted free agent.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photos

Late Saturday, less than 24 hours before NBA teams can start talking to free agents, the Bulls agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with forward Patrick Williams.

The Sun-Times reported last week that the organization had Williams, 22, as its top priority once the free-agent frenzy was set to begin.

The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft was putting together a solid, albeit inconsistent, 2023-24 season before having to be shut down after 43 games to have foot surgery. But even with the injury, the Bulls still believe in a three-and-“D” wing, who has emerged as not only one of their better defenders, but also a career 41% shooter from three-point range.

Because Williams was set to be a restricted free agent, the Bulls could have matched any offer that came his way. But much like they did with Coby White at this time last year, they didn’t want to become victims of the market and wanted to move forward with Williams in the mix.

The next big issue that needs to be addressed is what to do with free agent DeMar DeRozan. There’s also the ongoing trade talks surrounding Zach LaVine.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls on list of NBA Draft winners with free agency about to tip off
Cubs or White Sox? Here's how you voted on which team has underachieved more in 2024
Bulls may have to play waiting game, but changes seemingly are here
Bulls' Arturas Karnisovas 'hopeful' Lonzo Ball will be ready for training camp
2024 NBA Draft first-round results: Full list of top 30 selections
Bulls select Chicago-born Matas Buzelis 11th overall in NBA Draft, continue slow play of roster change
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, June 30, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
police-tape.jpg
Crime
18-year-old found dead in Riverdale home
Detectives are conducting a death investigation after the man was found about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mercury Lynx Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky links could help Lynx reach WNBA Finals
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has her team among the top three in the league standings, and she’s doing it with two players the Sky let slip away in free agency: Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith.
By Annie Costabile
 
RATHOLEFEST-063024-02.JPGRathole Get organizers from let tot right Ricky The III, Tony Cairo and, Andrew Massih pose in front of a giant rat representing the Chicago Rathole which was filled with dry the City of Chicago not long ago. Saturday Time 29, 2024. | Nima Taradji/For the Sun-Times
Chicago
Rathole Music Fest makes an impression on Wicker Park
Featuring bands, burlesque performers and a rat mascot, the Rathole Music Fest began as a joke on social media in the wake of the fame of the Roscoe Village rat hole. On Saturday, performers took over Bourbon on Division bar.
By Erica Thompson
 
Justin Steele
Cubs
Cubs' Justin Steele puts a fitting capper on his June — yet another terrific start, still zero 'W's'
After a hard-luck no-decision Saturday in the Cubs’ 5-3 win against the Brewers, Steele has a dirty dozen starts this season — six of them in a sparkling June — without a victory on his record.
By Steve Greenberg
 