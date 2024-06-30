The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Sunday, June 30, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 7:15 a.m., there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t waste your energy on power struggles about money and possessions, which you might be tempted to do. What’s the point? Instead, channel this energy into home repairs, redecorating projects or entertaining at home. Why not invite the gang over for good food and drink?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The moon is in your sign at odds with big daddy Pluto. This is a classic indication of power struggles with authority figures — bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. Try to avoid these confrontations if possible because they could get nasty. Why even go there? Enjoy conversations with others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fortunate time for you because lucky Jupiter is now in your sign to stay for the next year. This will boost your basic level of happiness and increase your good fortune! Steer clear of behind-the-scenes power struggles. Instead, focus on earning money or shopping.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s a good thing that both Mercury and Venus are in your sign because they will help you to smoothly extricate yourself from difficulties with friends and groups, which might arise because of power struggles. Lighten up. Give up the notion of being right, which is just an ego trip. Does it really matter?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Steer clear of confrontations with authority figures for your own good. Admittedly, you’re ambitious and if you’re right you want others to know it. But at what cost? Why create a rift with friends, partners and spouses today? Instead, enjoy some peace and quiet. Stay chill.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a popular time for you. In fact, you might be hanging out with younger, creative people more than usual. Today you might get caught up in a power struggle about politics, religion or racial issues — something controversial. If you do this, it might ruin your day. Relax. Choose to be happy today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Disputes about shared possessions, shared responsibilities, inheritances or insurance matters might be a drag today. Instead, take advantage of the fact that you look good to others now because the sun, Mercury and Venus are all at the top of your chart. Enjoy this good press!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel or do something different to satisfy your urge for adventure. A flirtation with someone unusual might occur. Meanwhile, avoid confrontations with partners and close friends because they will simply rob you of this happy day. Be smart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although you might have disputes with coworkers or discussions with others about your health or a pet, in fact, you can channel this same energy that can create power struggles into hard work. Pick a task and decide to tackle it today— preferably outdoors. You’ll amaze yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should steer clear of hissy fits and meltdowns with their kids because this is not the day to be authoritarian. Instead, be forgiving and understanding. Likewise, avoid difficulties with romance. Go with what works.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Domestic squabbles might arise today because of power struggles due to increased chaos and activity at home. (It’s been frustrating for you.) Fortunately, today you’re keen to work and get results! Furthermore, your powers of diplomacy and understanding are excellent.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have a choice today. You can enjoy playful diversions with others, including sports events and fun times with kids. Or you can get your belly in a rash and get caught up in an argument with siblings, relatives or neighbors. Which sounds like more fun?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio (1959) shares your birthday today. You have a quirky sense of humour and you’re imaginative. You’re also very private. Your ambition and intelligence propel you forward. This year you will reap the benefits of your hard work. Expect a promotion, kudos, awards or the acknowledgement of your accomplishments. Seize opportunities. Enjoy the spotlight!

