Friday, November 10, 2023
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) and Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st) sit on the steps outside council chambers before the start of a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) and Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st) sit and chat on the steps outside council chambers before the start of a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: 18 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

The historic corruption trial for former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) started at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, a 10-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded in Burnside, and the Obamas returned to Chicago to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the 2008 election.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Linwei Xiao, front desk agent (left), and Angeyleah Campbell, housekeeping supervisor, at Selina Chicago, stand for a photo at the corner of East Chestnut Street and North Michigan Avenue in Streeterville, Wednesday, Nov. 8. Workers are protesting losing their jobs as the hotel becomes a migrant shelter.

Linwei Xiao, front desk agent (left), and Angeyleah Campbell, housekeeping supervisor, at Selina Chicago, stand for a photo at the corner of East Chestnut Street and North Michigan Avenue in Streeterville, Wednesday, Nov. 8. Workers are protesting losing their jobs as the hotel becomes a migrant shelter.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A plate of confit turkey, honey-glazed carrots and stuffing by Chef Steve Chiappetti is seen inside the Albert restaurant in Streeterville, Thursday, Oct. 12.

A plate of confit turkey, honey-glazed carrots and stuffing by Chef Steve Chiappetti is seen inside the Albert restaurant in Streeterville, Thursday, Oct. 12.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chef Steve Chiappetti smiles inside the Albert restaurant in Streeterville, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Chef Steve Chiappetti smiles inside the Albert restaurant in Streeterville, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds of Palestinian and pro-Palestinian protesters rally at the corner of West Hubbard and North Armour streets, near where President Joe Biden was attending a fundraising event in West Town, Thursday, Nov. 9. Demonstrators were demanding that the president as well as national Democrats use their power to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds of Palestinian and pro-Palestinian protesters rally at the corner of West Hubbard and North Armour streets, near where President Joe Biden was attending a fundraising event in West Town, Thursday, Nov. 9. Demonstrators were demanding that the president as well as national Democrats use their power to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Around a thousand Palestinian and pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied at the corner of W. Hubbard St. and N. Armour St. near where President Joe Biden was attending a fundraising event in the West Town neighbohood, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Demonstrators were demanding that the President as well as national Democrats use their power to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas whose conflict has killed thousands of civilians most of whom are Palestinian.

Hundreds of Palestinian and pro-Palestinian protesters rally at the corner of West Hubbard and North Armour streets, near where President Joe Biden was attending a fundraising event in West Town, Thursday, Nov. 9.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) waves to reporters and photographers as he walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6.

Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) waves to reporters and photographers as he walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6. Burke is accused of using his seat on the Council to steer business to his private law firm amid schemes that involved Chicago’s Old Post Office, a Burger King near 41st and Pulaski, and a Binny’s Beverage Depot on the Northwest Side. He is also accused of threatening to block an admission fee increase at the Field Museum because it didn’t respond when he recommended his goddaughter for an internship.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jimena Juma (left) speaks about her journey from Ecuador as Kamila Juma plays with a toy at Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park, Thursday, Nov. 2.

Jimena Juma (left) speaks about her journey from Ecuador as Kamila Juma plays with a toy at Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park, Thursday, Nov. 2.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Edgar Jesus Nuñez Aponte, 52, a migrant from Venezuela, sits on his bunk in his room at Starting Point Community Church at 4851 W. Wrightwood Ave. in Belmont Cragin, Monday, Nov. 6.

Edgar Jesus Nuñez Aponte, 52, a migrant from Venezuela, sits on his bunk in his room at Starting Point Community Church at 4851 W. Wrightwood Ave. in Belmont Cragin, Monday, Nov. 6.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum at McCormick Place, where he commented on the Israel-Hamas war, job protections amid the rise of artificial intelligence and the importance of economic growth, Friday, Nov. 3.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum at McCormick Place, where he commented on the Israel-Hamas war, job protections amid the rise of artificial intelligence and the importance of economic growth, Friday, Nov. 3.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum at Arie Crown Theater in McCormick Place, Friday, Nov. 3.

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum at Arie Crown Theater in McCormick Place, Friday, Nov. 3.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Students finish their prayers at Aqsa School at 7361 W. 92nd St. in Bridgeview, Thursday, Nov. 2. The all-girl school received a threatening hate letter causing the school to switch to remote learning for a couple of days as a precaution.

Students finish their prayers at Aqsa School at 7361 W. 92nd St. in Bridgeview, Thursday, Nov. 2. The all-girl school received a threatening hate letter causing the school to switch to remote learning for a couple of days as a precaution.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Students listen to Nadia Ismail, College advisor and AP U.S. Government teacher, as she leads a discussion on the right to freedom of expression during class at Aqsa School in Bridgeview, Thursday, Nov. 2. The all-girl school received a threatening hate letter causing the school to switch to remote learning for a couple of days as a precaution.

Students listen to Nadia Ismail, College advisor and AP U.S. Government teacher, as she leads a discussion on the right to freedom of expression during class at Aqsa School in Bridgeview, Thursday, Nov. 2. The all-girl school received a threatening hate letter causing the school to switch to remote learning for a couple of days as a precaution.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Joshua Anleu's mom Karen Buendia, his stepdad Rogelio Arreola and his brother Julien Arreola stand together during a vigil for Joshua Anleu at the intersection of North Long Avenue and West Waveland Avenue in Portage Park, Saturday, Nov. 4. On October 4, a driver struck 16-year-old Anleu, who died in the hospital, while he was biking in the 5300 block of West Waveland Avenue. Family described Anleu as the "best son" who dreamt of someday designing clothes.

Joshua Anleu’s mom Karen Buendia, his stepdad Rogelio Arreola and his brother Julien Arreola stand together during a vigil for Joshua Anleu at the intersection of North Long Avenue and West Waveland Avenue in Portage Park, Saturday, Nov. 4. On October 4, a driver struck 16-year-old Anleu, who died in the hospital, while he was biking in the 5300 block of West Waveland Avenue. Family described Anleu as the “best son” who dreamt of someday designing clothes.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Julien Arreola draws hearts on the sidewalk during a vigil for his brother, Joshua Anleu, at the intersection of North Long Avenue and West Waveland Avenue in Portage Park, Saturday, Nov. 4. On Oct. 4, a driver struck 16-year-old Joshua Anleu, who died in the hospital, while he was biking in the 5300 block of West Waveland Avenue. Family described Anleu as the "best son" who dreamt of someday designing clothes.

Julien Arreola draws hearts on the sidewalk during a vigil for his brother, Joshua Anleu, at the intersection of North Long Avenue and West Waveland Avenue in Portage Park, Saturday, Nov. 4. On Oct. 4, a driver struck 16-year-old Joshua Anleu, who died in the hospital, while he was biking in the 5300 block of West Waveland Avenue. Family described Anleu as the “best son” who dreamt of someday designing clothes.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Angela Taylor stocks the vegetables as they prep to open the West Side United (WSU) "pop-up grocer" market in West Garfield Park, Monday, Nov. 6.

Angela Taylor stocks the vegetables as they prep to open the West Side United (WSU) “pop-up grocer” market in West Garfield Park, Monday, Nov. 6.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) listens as Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting, less than a week after the pair got into an altercation at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) listens as Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting, less than a week after the pair got into an altercation at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where a 10-year-old boy was shot in the 9100 block of South University Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood, Friday, Nov. 3.

Chicago police work the scene where a 10-year-old boy was shot in the 9100 block of South University Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood, Friday, Nov. 3.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

