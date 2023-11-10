Picture Chicago: 18 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) waves to reporters and photographers as he walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6. Burke is accused of using his seat on the Council to steer business to his private law firm amid schemes that involved Chicago’s Old Post Office, a Burger King near 41st and Pulaski, and a Binny’s Beverage Depot on the Northwest Side. He is also accused of threatening to block an admission fee increase at the Field Museum because it didn’t respond when he recommended his goddaughter for an internship.