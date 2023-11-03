The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 3, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

10-year-old boy seriously wounded in Burnside shooting

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, according to Chicago police.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Officers work the scene where a 10-year-old boy was shot inside a home Nov. 3, 2023 on the South Side.

Officers work the scene where a 10-year-old boy was shot inside a home on Friday night in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 10-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Burnside on the Far South Side.

About 7:35 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 1100 block of East 91st Street when he was shot in the chest by three suspects who fired into the home from outside, according to Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, Ahern said. His injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.

No one was in custody.

Chicago police work the scene where a person was shot in the Burnside neighborhood, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Chicago police work the scene where a person was shot in the Burnside neighborhood on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police at the scene on Nov. 3, 2023 in Burnside where a 10-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting.

Chicago police at the scene Friday night in Burnside where a 10-year-old boy was hit in the chest three times when someone fired shots into the home.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

