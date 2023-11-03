10-year-old boy seriously wounded in Burnside shooting

A 10-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Burnside on the Far South Side.
About 7:35 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 1100 block of East 91st Street when he was shot in the chest by three suspects who fired into the home from outside, according to Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, Ahern said. His injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.
No one was in custody.
