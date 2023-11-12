‘The Nutcracker’ heralds holiday season’s dance programming in Chicago

“The Immersive Nutcracker — A Winter Miracle”: Lighthouse Immersive presents a 30-minute immersive experience that introduces young children to the classic holiday story. Nov. 24-Jan. 7. Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 W. Germania Place, $29.99+; immersive-nutcracker.com

“The Nutcracker”: The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine performs the holiday classic. Nov. 24. Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $44+; harristheaterchicago.org

“The Nutcracker”: Salt Creek Ballet’s staging of the holiday classic features more than 50 dancer including guest artists with live accompaniment by the New Philharmonic. Nov. 25-26. Hinsdale Central High School, 5500 S. Grant, Hinsdale, $42; saltcreekballet.org. Dec. 1-2. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie; $28-$54; northshorecenter.org. Dec. 16-17. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $36, $46; atthemac.org

“Beyond the Nutcracker:” Ballet 5:8 presents a twist on the holiday classic as Emma and Uncle Abrams embark on a journey through time to discover what Christmas is about. Nov. 25-26. Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport, $10-$62; athenaeumcenter.org

“The Nutcracker”: Von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet’s staging of the classic ballet. Nov. 26. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet, $23.50-$43.50; rialtosquare.com

“The Buttcracker — A Nutcracker Burlesque.” Matthew Gregory Hollis

“The Buttcracker — A Nutcracker Burlesque”: The best of Chicago’s nightlife entertainers present a saucy, alternative, adult retelling of the holiday classic. Nov. 30-Dec. 30. Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $22-$102; thebuttcrackerburlesque.com

“The Nut Tapper”: Reggio “The Hoofer” McLaughlin’s annual staging of the holiday classic recreated with rhythms of tap, Spanish flamenco and Mexican zapateado. Dec. 17. Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln, $20; oldtownschool.org

“The Art Deco Nutcracker”: Set in 1920s America, this is A&A Ballet’s fresh take on the holiday favorite. Dec. 2. Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport, $22-$59; athenaeumcenter.org

“The Nutcracker”: Follow Clara through her magical world via Ballet Legere’s staging of the holiday classic. Dec. 2-3. Lund Auditorium, Dominican University, 7900 W. Division, River Forest, $25-$35; balletlegere.org

A scene from the Joffrey Ballet production of Christopher Wheeldon’s “The Nutcracker.” Cheryl Mann

“The Nutcracker”: The Joffrey Ballet presents Christopher Wheeldon’s reimagining of the holiday classic which sets the tale on Christmas Eve, 1892, months before the opening of the 1893 World’s Fair. Dec. 2-27. Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker, $36+; joffrey.org

“The Nutcracker”: Ruth Page Civic Ballet performs Page’s iconic staging of the holiday classic. Dec. 2-3 at Northeastern Illinois University, Steinberg Fine Arts Center, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr, $10-$42.50. Dec. 16-17 at James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington, Grayslake, $15-$26; ruthpage.org

Ruth Page Civil Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.” Anthony Robert La Penna

“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet”: An international cast, featuring stars of Ukraine ballet, perform the holiday classic. Dec. 3. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, $26+; rosemont.com/theatre

“The Nutcracker”: Presented by Hyde Park School of Dance, more than 100 dancers perform in this version of the classic that features ballet, modern dance and hip-hop. Dec. 8-10. Mandel Hall, University of Chicago, 1131 E. 57th, $13-$35, children 5 and under free; hydeparkdance.org

Fritz, Clara and Francine (Davis Dyson, Isabel Esterly and Kalista Ramos) in “The Nutcracker” by Hyde Park School of Dance. Marc Monaghan

“Duke It Out! Nutcracker”: The holiday favorite pairs Tchaikovsky’s classical score with the Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn version performed by Quintet Attacca, Braeburn Brass and Dance Chicago. Dec. 9. Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston, $15; musicinstitute.org/nch

“The Magic of The Nutcracker”: Dancenter North’s staging of the holiday classic. Dec. 9. Libertyville High School, 708 W. Park, Libertyville, $22-$40; dancenter-north.com. Dec. 21-22. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $18-$40; geneseetheatre.com

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker”: A reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet as a contemporary holiday dance spectacle with hip-hop pioneer Kurtis “The Breaks” Blow, as the show’s MC. Dec. 12-17. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $35+; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Nutcracker”: Celebrate the holiday season with Ballet Chicago’s staging of the holiday classic. Dec. 8-10. Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport, $20-$60; athenaeumcenter.org. Dec. 15, 17. Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $15-$65; harristheaterchicago.org

The music of Duke Ellington (pictured circa 1948) and Billy Strayhorn is the heart of the jazzy “Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker.” Getty Images

“Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker”: A jazz-steeped reimagining of the classic tale now set in 1930s Harlem and set to the music of jazz icons — bandleader/composer Duke Ellington, and composer Billy Strayhorn. Dec. 19-30. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells, $52-$145; auditoriumtheatre.org

Dance

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”: The State Ball Theatre of Ukraine performs the ballet version of the classic fairy tale. Nov. 17. Genesee Theatre, $22.50, $10 off for kids under 12; geneseetheatre.com

Peyton Smith as the Angel in “Mary, A Holiday Dansical” by Black Girls Dance. Jordyn A. Bush/Jordyn Alexis Media

“Winter Wonderland”: The Chicago Tap Allstars celebrate the season with their first holiday-themed performance. Dec. 9. Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., $25; chicagotapallstars.eventbrite.com

“Mary, A Holiday Dansical”: Black Girls Dance presents a modern twist on the traditional “Black Nativity” told through ballet, hip hop, tap and contemporary dance. Dec. 17. Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th, $40; blackgirlsdance.org



