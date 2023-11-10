Chicago-area concert venues offer a wide mix of music this season

Whether you’re seeking the holiday spirit at festive concerts or are just looking for a band or two to see this winter, the area’s winter lineup does not disappoint. From pop icons like Kiss to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s take on Mozart, these concerts will get you through the cold, cold winter.

November

Depeche Mode Nov. 13. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Tickets $55-$3,169; unitedcenter.com.

Jeremy Zucker with Tiffany Day & Kevin Atwater. Nov. 14. Riviera Theatre, 4750 N. Broadway. Tickets $30; jamusa.com.

The Tenors Nov. 15. Athenaeum Theater, 2936 N. Southport Ave. Tickets $39.50-$164.50; athenaeumcenter.org.

Akon Nov. 17. Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Rd. Tickets $94+; radius-chicago.com.

Old Dominion with Chase Rice & Kylie Morgan. Nov. 17. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. Tickets $29-$772; allstatearena.com.

Country superstars Old Dominion perform Nov. 17 at the Allstate Arena. Logan Riely/Getty Images

Paul Anka Nov. 17. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Tickets $69-$129; desplainestheatre.com.

Eric Roberson Nov. 17-21. City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St. Tickets $58-$75; citywinery.com.

Buddy Guy Nov. 18. Rivers Casino Des Plaines Event Center, 3000 S. River Rd., Des Plaines. Tickets $65-$175; riverscasino.com.

Girl Named Tom “One More Christmas” Nov. 18. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets $29-$59; geneseetheatre.com.

Morris Day & The Time Nov. 18. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Tickets $49-$119; desplainestheatre.com.

Rod Wave headlines the United Center on Thanksgiving Eve. Audible Treats

alt-J Nov. 18-19. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. Tickets $64.50-$283.50; saltshedchicago.com.

Oak Park Concert Chorale: “Make We Joy Now in This Fest” Nov. 19. St. John Lutheran Church, 305 Circle Ave., Forest Park. Tickets $10-$20; oakparkconcertchorale.org.

Aguawith DJ IGGY & DJ Chava. Nov. 22. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets $15-$25; lh-st.com.

Galantis Nov. 22. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. Tickets $48-$112.50; saltshedchicago.com.

Rod Wave with Ari Lennox, Toosii and Eelmatic. Nov. 22. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Tickets $125.50-$556; unitedcenter.com.

Hometown rapper Noname is the Vic headliner on Black Friday, Nov. 24. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ladies R&B Kickback Concert with Faith Evans, Kelly Price and Jon B. Nov. 24. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. Tickets $75-$277; thechicagotheatre.com.

Noname Nov. 24. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. Tickets $32-$47.50; jamusa.com.

Bodeans Nov. 24-26. City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St. Tickets $58-$72; citywinery.com.

Noah Reid with Wyatt C. Louis. Nov. 25. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. Tickets $45; jamusa.com.

Rock out to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” on Dec. 28. | Bob Carey

Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna. Nov. 25. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets $35-$99; cso.org.

The Orion Ensemble “Powerful Masterpieces” Nov. 26 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston; Nov. 29 at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Ave.; Dec. 3 at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Children 12 and under are free; tickets $15-$30. (630) 628-9591 or info@orionensemble.org

Kiss Nov. 27. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. Tickets $106-$725; allstatearena.com.

Ariana and the Rose Nov. 28. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Tickets $13-$15; lh-st.com.

Tomáseen Foley’s “A Celtic Christmas” Nov. 29. Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport Ave. Tickets $18-$50; athenaeumcenter.org.

Pentatonix: The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year. Nov. 29. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. Tickets $40-$499; allstatearena.com.

Gene Simmons will lead Kiss in an Allstate Arena show on Nov. 27. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Ama Lou Nov. 30. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets $22; lh-st.com.

Blue October Nov. 30. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. Tickets $29.50-$190; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Chris Isaak “It’s Almost Christmas” Nov. 30. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets $45-$95; geneseetheatre.com.

MTT Conducts Mozart Michael Tilson Thomas conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets $45-$375; cso.org.

December

Damien Rice will perform Dec. 1 at the Auditorium Theatre. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Damien Rice Dec. 1. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. Tickets $39.50+; auditoriumtheatre.org.

Mavis Staples: A Concert for Justice. Dec. 1. Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston. Tickets $59-$250; evanstonspace.com.

Brett Eldredge: Two Nights of Christmas Magic. Dec. 1-2. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. Tickets $70-$1,500; thechicagotheatre.com.

Brian McKnight with Vivian Green. Dec. 2. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. Tickets $49+; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Louis The Child & QUINN XCIIDec. 2. Festival Hall, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Tickets $65.99-$297.50; navypier.org/events.

Lakeview Orchestra presents “Winter Dreams” Dec. 3. Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport Ave. Tickets $10-$24; athenaeumcenter.org.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas One And All! Dec. 3. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Tickets $84-$4,000; unitedcenter.com.

Montgomery and the Blacknificent 7 Dec. 3. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets $30-$50; cso.org.

Straight No Chaser Sleighin’ It Tour. Dec. 3. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. Tickets $39.50-$253.50; thechicagotheatre.com.

The English Beat Dec. 3-4. City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St. Tickets $55-$72; citywinery.com.

Civic at Fourth Presbyterian: Bach Marathon Finale by the Civic Orchestra. Dec. 4. Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St. Free; cso.org.

iHeartRadio 103.5 Kiss FM’S Jingle Ball with Nicki Minaj, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE, Kaliii and more. Dec. 4. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. Tickets $40-$100; iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Lil Uzi Vert Dec. 4. Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Rd. Tickets $79.50; radius-chicago.com.

Jingle Bell Rock with Michael Ingersoll and Christopher Kale Jones Dec. 4-5. Marriott Theatre, Ten Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets $60; marriotttheatre.com.

The Chicago Sinfonietta presents “Holidays of Light” on Dec. 15 at the Auditorium Theatre. Courtesy of Chicago Sinfonietta

Meshuggah with In Flames & Whitechapel. Dec. 5. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. Tickets $49.50; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

A Chanticleer Christmas Dec. 5-6. Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St. Tickets $39-$75; cso.org.

Xavier Omär & ELHAE Dec. 7. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets $35-$40; lh-st.com.

Andrew McMahon with Michigander & Wildermiss. Dec. 8. Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. Tickets $36-$76; jamusa.com.

Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus: The Big 4-0, ho ho! Dec. 8. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. Tickets $34-$92.25; auditoriumtheatre.org.

Los Lobos with Them Coulee Boys. Dec. 8. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. Tickets $55-$205; jamusa.com.

Valebol with Santrio. Dec. 8. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Tickets $15; lh-st.com.

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour. Dec. 9. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. Tickets $39.50-$283; auditoriumtheatre.org.

Johnny Mathis: Christmas Concert. Dec. 9. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets $39-$75; rosemont.com.

Jon McLaughlin Holiday Tour with Bobbie Lee Stamper. Dec. 10. City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St. Tickets $25-$38; citywinery.com.

Kiki & Herb: O Come Let Us Adore Them. Dec. 10. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. Tickets $50; jamusa.com.

Darren Criss “A Very Merry Crissmas” Dec. 11. Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport Ave. Tickets $39.50-$59.50; athenaeumcenter.org.

Andrew Bird: Gezelligheid Concerts. Dec. 11-15. Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St. Tickets $56-$61; jamusa.com.

Doja Cat with Ice Spice. Dec. 13. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Tickets $106-$1,267; unitedcenter.com.

Zeds Dead Dec. 14-16. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. Tickets $47.99-$122.50; saltshedchicago.com.

A Blues Christmas with Alligator Records. Lineup TBA. Dec. 15. Aon Grand Ballroom, Navy Pier, 840 E. Grand Ave. Free; navypier.org/events.

Chicago Sinfonietta presents “Holidays of Light.” Dec. 15. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. Tickets $17-$82; auditoriumtheatre.org.

Hollyy: The 3rd Annual Hollyy-Days Celebration. Dec. 15. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets $18-$22; lh-st.com.

Travis Scott Dec. 15. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Tickets $91-$1,600; unitedcenter.com.

Travis Scott is set for a Dec. 15 concert at the United Center. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Merry, Merry Chicago! with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Dec. 15-23. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets $45-$199; cso.org.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Dec. 16. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets $39.50-$95; rosemont.com.

Notre Dame Glee Club and Symphony Orchestra “Christmas from Notre Dame” Dec. 16. Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport Ave. Tickets $15-$33; athenaeumcenter.org.

Tammy McCann: A Jazz Christmas. Dec. 16. Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Tickets $30-$60; nicholsconcerthall.org.

Action Bronson Dec. 17. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. Tickets $40-$100; jamusa.com.

Macy Gray & The California Jet Club. Dec. 17. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Tickets $49-$99; desplainestheatre.com.

Macy Gray & The California Jet Club are slated to perform at the Des Plaines Theatre on Dec. 17. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Chris White Trio & Choir. Dec. 18. Space, 1245 Chicago Ave. Tickets $15-$25; evanstonspace.com.

Sir Andrew Conducts Handel’s “Messiah” with Andrew Davis leading the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Dec. 21-23. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets $55-$399; cso.org.

It’s a Motown Christmas featuring salutes to Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Four Tops and The Supremes. Dec. 22. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Tickets $29-$69; desplainestheatre.com.

Mariachi Herencia de México: A Mariachi Christmas. Dec. 22-23. Maurer Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets $38-$40; oldtownschool.org.

La La Land X-Mas ‘23 with Green Velvet, Claude VonStroke, DJ Heather, Dajae, Curtis McCain and DJ E-Clypse. Dec. 23. Aon Grand Ballroom, Navy Pier, 840 E. Grand Ave. Tickets $45.99-$299.50; collectivpresents.com.

Raheem DeVaughn Dec. 26-29. City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St. Tickets $55-$75; citywinery.com.

Smokey Robinson will be in Waukegan Dec. 29 for a Genessee Theatre show. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Patti Smith and Her Band Dec. 27. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. Tickets $45; saltshedchicago.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. Dec. 28. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd. Rosemont. Tickets $49.75-$378; allstatearena.com.

Mt. Joy Dec. 28-31. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. Tickets $42-$167; saltshedchicago.com.

Smokey Robinson Dec. 29. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets $99-$179; geneseetheatre.com.

Zedd Dec. 29. Aon Grand Ballroom, Navy Pier, 840 E. Grand Ave. Tickets $67.50-$299.50; navypier.org/events.

Freddy Jones Band Dec. 30. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. Tickets $35; jamusa.com.