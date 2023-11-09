Area stages serving up plenty of holiday cheer — and more — this season

Holiday cheer and more can be found on stage this season with treats for all ages.

Offerings include annual favorites (from Charles Dickens, Frank Capra and Beatrix Potter), a visit with a family of otters (“Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas”), holiday-themed improv (The Second City) and plenty of new and classic treats from Broadway in Chicago (“The Wiz,” “Boop! The Betty Boop Musical”) and other Chicago theaters (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Lion in Winter”).

So, get out there and take in some live theater in the weeks ahead.

“A Christmas Carol”

“Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol.” Liz Lauren

“Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol”: The performance collective’s imaginative adaptation updates the holiday tale as Aunt Trudy, an avowed holiday skeptic, is recruited to channel her late husband’s famous Christmas cheer. Nov. 16-Dec. 24. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $40-$80; writerstheatre.org

“A Christmas Carol”: Larry Yando returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in the annual staging of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story. Jessica Thebus directs. Nov. 18-Dec. 31. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25+; goodmantheatre.org

Kareem Bandealy (left, as Jacob Marley ) and Larry Yando (as Ebenezer Scrooge) in “A Christmas Carol’ at the Goodman Theatre in 2022. Liz Lauren

“A Christmas Carol”: A 60-minute family-friendly version of Dickens’ holiday classic. Nov. 24-Dec. 30. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace; $28; drurylanetheatre.com

“A Christmas Carol”: Jackie Goldfinger’s adaptation of Dickens’ classic holiday story. Brendan Ragan directs. Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, $20-$40;

“Beetlejuice”: A musical adaptation of Tim Burton’s film about an unusual teen whose life changes when she meets a deceased couple and a troublesome demon. To Nov. 19. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells, $35+; broadwayinchicago.com

“¡Bernarda!”: Teatro Vista presents Emilio Williams’ adaptation of Federico Garcia Lorca’s classic drama “The House of Bernarda Alba,” about a widow who places a strict veil of mourning over herself and her household. Wendy Mateo directs. To Nov. 19. Steppenwolf 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted, $25-$40; teatrovista.org/bernarda

“Seagulls”: Oak Park Festival Theatre stages Beth Hyland’s rock musical adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull.” Rebecca Willingham directs. To Nov. 19 at Pleasant Home, 217 Home, Oak Park, $20-$45; oakparkfestival.com

Shalaka Kulkarni performs “Nyra’s Dreams.” Rich Rankin

“Nyra’s Dreams”: Prop Thtr and SurTaal Dance present a movement play created and performed by Shalaka Kulkarni, which tells the story of Nyra, who walks between two worlds as she attempts to find her way home. Stefan Brun directs. To Nov. 19 at Chicago Dramatists, 798 N. Aberdeen, $20; shalakak.com/surtaaldance

“Commedia Divina — It’s Worse Than That”: The Conspirators present Sid Feldman’s play about an heiress who is escorted through Dante’s nine circles of hell in order to learn the error of her ways. Wm. Bullion directs. To Nov. 19. Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark, $25; otherworldtheatre.org

“Twelfth Night”: Shakespeare’s comedy — now set in the Caribbean — about a young woman who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle of mistaken identity. Tyrone Phillips directs. To Nov. 26. Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand, $38+; chicagoshakes.com

“The Lehman Trilogy”: Stefano Massini and Ben Power’s Tony Award-winning drama that weaves together nearly two centuries of family history and charts the beginnings of the financial institution established by the Lehman Brothers. Nick Bowling and Vanessa Stalling co-direct. To Nov. 26. TimeLine Theatre at Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut, $30-$90; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Night of the Hunter”: Shawna Tucker’s adaptation of novelist Davis Grubb’s noir thriller about a killer and his quest for hidden money. Brian Pastor directs. To Dec. 3 at City Lit Theatre, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $34; citylit.org

“POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”: Selina Fillinger’s comedy delves into the inner circle of the president of the United States, where the women in charge find their job challenging when his sex-related scandals careen out of control. Audrey Francis directs. To Dec. 3. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$114; steppenwolf.org

“The Lion in Winter”: In James Goldman’s play, it’s Christmas in the 12th century and Henry II’s family is in tatters: his once-loving wife Eleanor of Aquitaine is bent on revenge while his three sons are consumed by petty sibling squabbles. Ron OJ Parson directs. To Dec. 3. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $56-$88; courttheatre.org

“Witch”: The Artistic Home presents Jen Silverman’s drama in which a charming devil bargains for the souls of a town’s residents but finds his match in a woman who should be his easiest target. Devon Carson directs. To Dec. 3. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $35; thedentheatre.com

“Right Now”: Catherine-Anne Toupin’s modern folktale explores a woman’s struggles to hold on to what is left of her shattered reality. Dado directs. To Dec. 9. Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California, $25, with some pay-what-you-can tickets available; facilitytheatre.org

“Wise Guys: The First Christmas Story”: Chase Wheaton-Werle’s comedy follows three religious scholars as they embark on a perilous race against time to catch the birth of Jesus. Becca Holloway directs. To Dec. 16. Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard, $25; thefactorytheater.com

“Assassins”: Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s musical looks at the lives of nine true-life presidential assassins or would-be assassins. Daryl Brooks directs. To Dec. 17. Theo Unique Cabaret Theatre, 721 Howard, Evanston, $40; theo-u.com

“The Lifespan of a Fact”: This comedic showdown between truth and fact is based on the true events surrounding Jim Fingal’s doublechecking of writer John D’Agata’s essay about Las Vegas, “What Happens There.” To Dec. 23. TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington, $52, $67; timelinetheatre.com

Felix May and Lily Emerson tell “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” in the 2022 production of “The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party.” Charles Osgood

“Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party”: An interactive musical puppet show featuring characters from Potter’s children’s books. To Dec. 24. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $45.25+; chicagochildrenstheatre.org

“Hamilton”: Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda’s modern classic tells the centuries-old story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton. To Dec. 30. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $42.50+; broadwayinchicago.com

“Young Frankenstein”: Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan’s adaptation of Brooks’ classic film transforms into a musical that pays homage to the classic horror genre. L. Walter Stearns directs. To Dec. 31. Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport, $35-$85; mercurytheaterchicago.com

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”: The true story of singer-songwriter Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Jessica Fisch directs. To Dec. 31. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $50+; marriotttheatre.com

“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: The enchanting musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Amber Mak directs. To Jan. 7. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $85.75-$96.25; drurylanetheatre.com

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory:” The musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel about a life-changing journey through Willy Wonka’s magical chocolate factory. Trent Stork directs. To Jan. 14. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $28-$79; paramountaurora.com

“Don’t Quit Your Daydream”: Actors in the Second City ensemble get up to their usual satirical antics in this revue. Ongoing. 1616 N. Wells, $39+; secondcity.com

“Oh, the Places You’ll Glow!”: Sketches and improv with Claudia Martinez, Jordan Savusa, Meghan Babbe, Leila Gorstein, Tim Metzler and Brittani Yawn. Ongoing. The Second City, 1230 W. North Ave., $39+; secondcity.com

Singer Sa’Rayah in “Teatro ZinZanni.” Samuel Rose

“Teatro ZinZanni”: The entertainment experience features a gourmet feast plus musicians, jugglers, high-flying acts and more. Ongoing. Spiegeltent ZaZou, Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph, $119+; zinzanni.com/chicago

“The Magic Parlour”: Magician and mind-reader Dennis Watkins in Chicago’s longest-running magic show. Ongoing. Petterino’s lower level, 50 W. Randolph, $85 ($115 for show and encore experience) includes a complimentary beverage; themagicparlourchicago.com

“Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas”: Theatrical adaptation of Jim Henson’s beloved television special about Ma and Emmet Otter, who risk what little they have to make each other’s holiday dreams come true. Christopher Gattelli directs. Nov. 15-Dec. 31. Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan, $43+; fineartsbuilding.com/studebaker

“She Loves Me”: Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s musical about two quarreling co-workers unaware they are anonymous pen pals who have fallen in love through their letters. Matthew Silar directs. Nov. 15-Dec. 17. Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $40, $45; citadeltheatre.org

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” which follows Mary Bennet and her journey to find love. Nov. 16-Dec. 17. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $44; atthemac.org

“Sleeping with Beauty”: Tom Whalley’s adult pantomime adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Bryan McCaffrey directs. Nov. 16-Dec. 17. Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, $35; pridearts.org

“The Snow Queen”: A 60-minute family-friendly musical version of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale. Landree Fleming directs. Nov. 17-Dec. 31. Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $15.75; marriotttheatre.com

“Boop! The Betty Boop Musical”: The pre-Broadway run of a new musical in which cartoon queen Betty Boop dreams of an ordinary day off from super celebrity. Jerry Mitchell directs. Nov. 19-Dec. 31. CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe; $28-$106; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Sweater”: The Second City roasts the holidays with songs, sketches and improv. Nov. 20-Dec. 31. The Second City, 1616 N. Wells, $29+; secondcity.com

“Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays”: A family-friendly show filled with illusions, close-up magic, mentalism and more. Nov. 21-26. Cadillac Palace, 151 W. Randolph, $20+; broadwayinchicago.com

Veronica Garza plays a 40-something Cindy Lou Who in Theater Wit’s “Who’s Holiday!” Charles Osgood

“Who’s Holiday!”: The adults-only comedy stars a booze-guzzling, cigarette-smoking, grown-up Cindy Lou Who as she remembers the fateful night she met The Grinch and the turn her life took. Nov. 24-Dec. 30. Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $18-$55; theaterwit.org

“Christmas Eve with Elvis”: Terry Spencer Hesser’s dramedy about a lonely woman who discovers her ex-husband is getting remarried, but before she can wallow in her misery, Elvis’ ghost appears in her apartment. Dexter Bullard directs. Nov. 24-Jan. 7. Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $60+; brownpapertickets.com

“White Christmas”: The holiday classic filled with the songs of Irving Berlin. Nov. 24-Dec. 16. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions, 900 Foster, Medinah, $19-$25; overshadowed.org

“The Other Cinderella”: Jackie Taylor’s holiday classic, now in its 47th season, is a contemporary African American story with universal themes. Nov. 25-Jan. 14. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $56.50-$66.50; blackensembletheater.org

“The Golden Girls Save Xmas”: Hell in a Handbag Productions presents David Cerda’s parody of the iconic television series which features the ladies in a very merry holiday romp. Nov. 25-Dec. 30. Hoover-Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted, $27-$55; handbagproductions.org

“The Wiz”: William F. Brown and Charlie Smalls’ musical about Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Schele Williams directs. Nov. 28-Dec. 10. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $55-$155; broadwayinchicago.com

“Islander”: Winner of best new musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. this is epic storytelling as two performers play many characters and reveal a story about loss, hope and community. Nov. 29-Dec. 17. Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand, $65-$75; chicagoshakes.com

“Dial M for Murder”: Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Frederick Knott’s play about a man who wants his wife dead and sets out to devise the perfect crime. Georgette Verdin directs. Nov. 30-Dec. 31. Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $30-$89; northlight.org

“It’s a Wonderful Life”: Joe Landry’s radio play version of the classic holiday story. Dec. 1-3. Center for the Performing Arts, Governors State University, 1 University Pkwy., University Park, $20, $35; govst.edu/itsawonderfullife

“Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins”: A stage adaptation of Eric Kimmel’s classic children’s book about a traveling troupe of actors who put on a show to save the holiday. Dec. 2-23. Strawdog Theatre at Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark, free but registration required; strawdog.org

“Christmas with C.S. Lewis”: It’s Christmas Eve and author C.S. Lewis reminisces about how an encounter with his friend J.R.R. Tolkien forever changed his beliefs about Christmas. Dec. 5-10. Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut, $75+; broadwayinchicago.com

“ ’Twas the Night Before …”: Lines from the classic poem inspired this Cirque du Soleil’s holiday show about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. Dec. 7-28. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $36+; cirquedusoleil.com

“It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!”: The annual radio-play adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic film. Gwendolyn Whiteside directs. Dec. 8-31. American Blues Theater, 5627 N. Lincoln, $25-$65; americanbluestheater.com

“The Sandra Delgado Experience”: The actress-singer celebrates Latine culture in a performance weaving song, story and personal connections. Dec. 8. Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland, $35; epiphanychi.com

“A Very Electric Christmas”: Lightwire Theater presents the story of a young bird and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. Dec. 9. Center for the Performing Arts, Governors State University, 1 University Pkwy., University Park, $20-$44; govst.edu/VeryElectricXmas2023/

“What the Elf?” The Second City troupe delivers seasonal satire in this comedy revue. Dec. 9. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $30-$48; atthemac.org. Dec. 18-31. Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $35-$50; metropolisarts.com

“The Christmas Schooner:” The holiday musical about the shipping captain who brought Christmas trees to homesick German American families in turn-of-the-century Chicago. Dec. 14-23. Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th, $40; thebeverlyartscenter.com

“Hit Me Like a Flower”: Curious Theatre Branch presents Beau O’Reilly’s comedy set in the smalltown of Little Chicken Mountain, where it’s been raining for weeks and the inhabitants are getting restless. O’Reilly directs. Dec. 15-Jan. 21. Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California, $20 or pay-what-you-can; curioustheatrebranch.com

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”: The holiday classic about the mean old Grinch who plots to steal Christmas from the holiday-loving Whos. Dec. 19-31. Cadillac Palace, 151 W. Randolph, $35-$105; broadwayinchicago.com

“Shrek — The Musical”: Music Theater Works stages David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s adaptation of the animated film about everyone’s favorite ogre. Dec. 21-31. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $25-$109; musictheaterworks.com

“Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish — The Musical””: A rag doll living at the North Pole learns that wishing is simply not enough to make your dreams come true. Gregg Dennhardt directs. Dec. 22-31. Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $20; citadeltheatre.org



