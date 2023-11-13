The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Editorials Commentary Environment

Climate change means warm autumn days, but it’s also overheating the planet

Scientists are telling us the last 12 months have been the hottest since recordkeeping began in the 1800s, pushing us closer to the level of warming that could lead to irreversible ecological damage.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Climate change means warm autumn days, but it’s also overheating the planet
Two groups from the Poseidon Expeditions look at a glacier as it sits on the water line in the Scoresby Sund on Sept. 7 in Greenland.

Two groups from the Poseidon Expeditions look at a glacier as it sits on the water line in the Scoresby Sund on Sept. 7 in Greenland.

Chris Szagola/AP

When an unseasonably warm Chicago day comes along in November, it’s unfortunately accompanied by a sense of foreboding these days.

We can’t help wondering how much hotter November afternoons will get in future years and how it will change the region’s environment.

But that’s where we are, now that scientists are telling us the last 12 months have been the hottest since recordkeeping began in the 1800s. Data also indicated last month was the warmest October in that same time period. That pushes the world closer to the 1.5 degrees Celsius increase in temperatures that could lead to irreversible ecological damage.

In that context, an unseasonably warm day no longer feels quite as much as something to celebrate. Yes, it’s nice out, but the climate is shifting.

Editorial

Editorial

An analysis by scientists at the nonprofit research group Climate Central found temperatures in the past 12 months were probably the hottest they have been in 125,000 years. That was back during the Eemian interglacial period, a time of superstorms and ocean levels 30 feet higher than they are today.

The rate of warming over the last 12 months is unprecedented since the end of the last Ice Age. Over that 12-month period, a quarter of the Earth’s population faced dangerous levels of heat.

Another study, published by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, reported 2023 is “virtually certain” to be the hottest year in recorded history.

Melting glaciers, rising seas

And now, researchers tell us, Greenland’s glaciers and ice shelves are melting faster than they were in the last century. If all of Greenland’s ice melts, which would take a long time, sea levels would rise about 23 feet, creating a catastrophe for islands and coastal areas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects sea levels, on average along the contiguous U.S., to rise as much as 10 to 12 inches from 2020 to 2050, and the rate of increase is accelerating. Compare that with former President Donald Trump’s nonsensical claim in April that “the ocean will rise by 1/100th of an inch over the next 350 years.”

A study published last Tuesday in Nature Communications reported Greenland’s glaciers have lost more than 35% of their total volume since 1978. On Friday, Australian officials offered some residents of the low-lying island nation of Tuvalu to move to Australia each year to escape rising sea levels.

And yet what has the U.S. House Republican majority been up to in the face of this threat? Trying to gut programs meant to fight global warming, such as home electrification projects, rebates for electric appliances, and clean energy and energy efficiency projects.

They also want to defund the American Climate Corps, a project this page has supported. The new corps, modeled after the New Deal-era Civilian Conservation Corps, would train young people to build green projects around the country, such as maintaining and restoring parks, trails and natural areas.

Related

The House also elected as speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who chalks up climate change to “natural cycles.” That doesn’t sound like someone who is poised to help lead the charge to save the planet. Or assist the people who suffered through the record five-year increase in the cost of weather and climate disasters between 2018 and 2022, according to a Sept. 29 Treasury report.

The Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars and other issues may have pushed climate change toward the back burner in many people’s eyes. But climate change remains a huge threat to our civilization. The Chicago area already is experiencing heat waves and flooding made worse by global warming. Lake Michigan water levels have become more unpredictable.

Illinois has enacted some climate reforms, such as the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. But lawmakers need to get busy on doing more, such as fully implementing CEJA and boosting nature-based climate solutions. Chicago can do more to decarbonize. And government at every level should be focusing on improving the resiliency that will be needed as climate change causes more severe weather events.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Migrant crisis won’t be solved by repealing Welcoming City ordinance
Vox preservare: Speak up at commission hearings on landmarking Century and Consumers buildings
It’s time to write a new story for West Garfield Park — and all the West Side
Children aren’t safe from shootings, even in their homes, when angry adults have guns
New $800 million Ryan Field plan could be good for Evanston — but only if both sides benefit
Mayor Johnson’s next floor leader has to get along with colleagues — and let democracy work
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Man fatally shot in Garfield Park
He was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Community organizers celebrate the grand opening of a new mental health clinic on the West Side.
City Hall
Assessment: Chicago’s mental health care model has too many barriers
Many care centers aren’t reachable by public transit, wait times are too long, and many couldn’t be reached by telephone, an analysis by proponents of reopening public health clinics shows.
By Mariah Woelfel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I have moral issues with the restaurant chosen by our host
Man accused of being rude by refusing to dine at the place preferred by father-in-law who has different political views.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks at the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New York. At a Bloomberg event on Thursday, Oct. 26, Yellen said the administration was “monitoring the economic consequences carefully” of Israel’s war against Hamas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
Letters to the Editor
Republicans once again appeal to the rich in bid to cut IRS funds
This proposal to cut funds aimed at catching tax cheats echoes the Trump-Republican tax cuts that included the largest corporate tax cut in U.S. history, a suburban writer points out.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Amanda Anderson, founder of The Last Chapter Book Shop in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, holds a copy of “Free Fall” by Sara Cate.
Entertainment and Culture
Only romance bookstore in Chicago off to a happy beginning
Founder of Last Chapter Book Shop in Roscoe Village says about 2,500 customers each week visit the emporium devoted to romance novels.
By Stefano Esposito
 