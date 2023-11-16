The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Funeral services for firefighter Andrew ‘Drew’ Price set for Monday at Navy Pier

Funeral services for Andrew “Drew” Price will be held Monday, Nov. 20, in the Navy Pier Grand Ballroom.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Funeral services for firefighter Andrew 'Drew' Price set for Monday at Navy Pier
A growing memorial for fallen Chicago Firefighter Drew Price sits outside Chicago Fire Department’s Engine 55 firehouse in Lincoln Park, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Chicago fire officials have announced funeral arrangements for firefighter EMT Andrew “Drew” Price, who died battling an extra-alarm blaze earlier this week in Lincoln Park.

Services for Price will be held Monday, Nov. 20, in the Navy Pier Grand Ballroom, according to officials.

There will be a private visitation at 9 a.m. and a public visitation from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Chicago Fire Department walk-thru.

The public service will begin at noon and will be televised.

Chicago firefighter Andrew Price

Chicago Fire Department

Monday morning, Price, 39, was on the roof of a four-story building in the 2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue opening holes for ventilation when he fell through the shaft of the skylight, landing on the basement floor, according to officials.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Price joined the department in 2009 and was assigned to Engine 55 and Truck 44 for the last decade.

“He was a lovely man,” his battalion chief, Michael McCormack, said. “He was as sweet as can be. He took extremely good care of himself and his family. He was extremely healthy. He was a light of sunshine.”

Price is the fourth Chicago Fire Department member to die in the line of duty this year. 

