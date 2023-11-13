The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Firefighter Andrew “Drew” Price dies battling Lincoln Park blaze: CFD

Price, 39, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he passed away. “Loved by so many, he will be missed by all,” said Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, who knew him personally.

By  Kaitlin Washburn and Sophie Sherry
 Updated  
FIREFIGHTER_111423_19.JPG

A Chicago firefighter died Monday morning after battling an extra-alarm fire at a Lincoln Park building, according to fire officials.

Firefighter Andrew “Drew” Price was on the roof of a four-story building in the 2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue opening holes for ventilation when he fell through a light shaft, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said at a press conference outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Price, 39, was taken to Illinois Masonic where he died of his “significant injuries”, Nance-Holt said standing beside his emergency room doctors.

“We all knew Drew,” Nance-Holt said. “Drew worked out. Drew was a health nut. (He was) loved by so many, he will be missed by all.”

Price joined the department in 2009 and worked on Engine 55 for the past decade.

When crews first spotted Price inside the building, he was responsive, according to his battalion chief. Firefighters had to force a hole in a wall to bring him out.

About 150 firefighters were on the scene. No one else has been injured. Department spokesman Larry Langford said it was too early to know how or why the fire started.

“He was a lovely man,” his battalion chief said. “He was as sweet as can be. He took extremely good care of himself and his family. He was extremely healthy. “He was a light of sunshine.”

Nance-Holt said she knew Price personally from working out together.

Price is the fourth Chicago Fire Department member to die in the line of duty this year. 

“We all love what we do and we all know when we go to work it may be our last, we all realize that but I think having all the members behind me, our command staff, the members of the fire department with me, the hugs we share with each other, we work through our grief,” Nance-Holt said.

Check back for details.

