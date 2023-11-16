The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Orrin Brand, better known as Mike Jackson in outdoors media, died

Orrin Brand, 79, better known as Mike Jackson in his former roles as an outdoors radio personality and as outdoors columnist for the Daily Herald, died on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Orrin Brand, better known as Mike Jackson in outoors media, (left) and guide Phil Piscitello fishing on the Chain O’Lakes in late September, 2021. Credit: Dale Bowman

Orrin Brand, better known as Mike Jackson in outoors media, (left) and guide Phil Piscitello fishing on the Chain O’Lakes in late September, 2021.

Dale Bowman

Orrin Brand, 79, better known as Mike Jackson in his former roles as an outdoors radio personality and as outdoors columnist for the Daily Herald for more than 20 years, died on Wednesday.

Mr. Brand, in his outdoors role as Mike Jackson, had different approaches to working in outdoors media. In print, he had more of a practical approach. On the radio, he had more of a confrontational and advocacy approach. I was on his various radio shows many times and it could be a wild ride. He also had promotional roles, among others, in the outdoors world.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, (FIDF), support.fidf.org or American Cancer Society, donate.cancer.org.

The service for Mr. Brand will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at Chicago Jewish Funerals, Buffalo Grove Chapel, 195 North Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089. The service will also be livestreamed. For the livestream go to https://chicagojewishfunerals.com/.

Click here for more details and directions.

