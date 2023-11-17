The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Recipes Taste

Cranberry-bourbon chutney a ‘sweet and puckery’ alternative to the usual sauce

Chutneys are a raucous sludge of fresh and dried fruit simmered in a sweet, sharp bath of citrus, maybe vinegar, perhaps a splash of spirits, and infused with sweet whole spices, savory aromatics and a kick of heat.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE Cranberry-bourbon chutney a ‘sweet and puckery’ alternative to the usual sauce
A straightforward cranberry sauce consists of cranberries and sugar. Why not step out of the comfort zone and make a jazzy sauce that can be creatively repurposed?

A straightforward cranberry sauce consists of cranberries and sugar. Why not step out of the comfort zone and make a jazzy sauce that can be creatively repurposed?

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

Tradition has it that a Thanksgiving turkey dinner is not complete without cranberry sauce. Tradition also has it that every November, I find myself scratching my head, trying to reimagine cranberry sauce.

I have nothing against cranberries, mind you — nor a sauce, for that matter. I couldn’t imagine the holiday table without a heaping bowl of glistening ruby berries simmered into a tart compote.

Yet each year, I make a cranberry sauce and present it at the table. And each year, I wrap up the sauce after our meal, nearly untouched, and store it in the refrigerator for goodness-knows-what future purpose.

I am not sure if this is a problem unique to my family, or if it’s a hushed issue shared by others, too embarrassed to voice their cranberry dysfunction in public.

Nevertheless, each year I persevere and make a cranberry sauce — but now I make it with a twist. A straightforward cranberry sauce consists of cranberries and sugar, which (to me) is one-dimensional. Why not step out of the comfort zone and make a jazzy sauce that can be creatively repurposed? I jack up my sauce, transforming it into what could also be called a chutney — in other words, a condiment that has legs: a tasty, vibrant sauce that will carry you through the entertaining season. 

Chutneys are a raucous sludge of fresh and dried fruit simmered in a sweet, sharp bath of citrus, maybe vinegar, perhaps a splash of spirits, and infused with sweet whole spices, savory aromatics and a kick of heat.

A sweet and puckery chutney will provide a little extra bling to your Thanksgiving while seamlessly multitasking beyond the turkey dinner, because, yes, there may be leftovers. Spread it on a sandwich, serve it on a cheese and charcuterie board, dab it on cocktail crostini, or spoon a dollop alongside a beef roast or pork loin. Who knows? You might be very pleased this year when you have a lot of cranberry sauce left over after Thanksgiving.

Cranberry Bourbon Chutney

Total time: 25 minutes, plus overnight chilling

Yield: Makes about 2 cups

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 ounces cranberries (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup bourbon
  • 3 coins cut from a finger of fresh ginger 
  • 1 (3-inch) sprig fresh rosemary
  • 1 (2-inch) cinnamon stick
  • Zest of one orange
  • 1/4 teaspoon allspice 
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 

DIRECTIONS:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar.

2. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until the cranberries burst and the chutney thickens, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Remove from the heat and cool completely.

4. Discard the ginger, rosemary sprig and cinnamon stick.

5. Transfer the chutney to a glass container and refrigerate for at least 1 day to allow the flavors to develop.

6. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 1 month. Serve at room temperature.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning food and wine writer, cookbook author and recipe developer. She also authors the blog TasteFood, a compilation of more than 600 original recipes, photos and stories. More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.

Next Up In TasteFood
Eager bakers learn the art of making paczki, ahead of Fat Tuesday
Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns with diverse menus, ‘themed days’
Palace Grill owner vows fire won’t be final chapter for historic West Side eatery that’s fed Blackhawks, big shots and beat cops
En el restaurante Pueblo Nuevo de Portage Park todo mundo es familia
South suburban ‘food desert’ gifted $65,000 in healthy snacks for Friday food giveaway: ‘There’s a lot of poor people we can help’
‘A love letter to Chicago’: Navy Pier will offer Valentine’s fireworks Saturday
https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/8/19/23192109/marinade-grilled-sriracha-chicken-skewers-recipe-lynda-balslev
The Latest
merlin-116483362.jpg
Sports
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum killed in car crash in Kenya, fellow athlete says
Kiptum was the first man to run the marathon in under 2 hours, 1 minute. He set the new world record of 2:00.35 at the Chicago Marathon in October, beating the previous record set by fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge.
By Associated Press
 
Katy Sullivan plays the title role in “Richard III” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.
Theater
‘Richard III’: Dark comedy dominates the tragedy in Chicago Shakes’ new take
Star Katy Sullivan demonstrates extraordinary physicality in director Edward Hall’s imaginative, sometimes overwhelming production.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
penn-st-northwestern-basketball.jpg
College Sports
Boo Buie leads Northwestern over Penn State
Buie scored 15 points, all five Northwestern starters reached double digits in scoring and the Wildcats beat the Nittany Lions 68-63.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. on Feb. 10, 2024.
Politics
Trump says he told ally to pay its share toward NATO or he’d ‘encourage’ Russia ‘to do whatever the hell they want’
The former pesident’s comments were denounced Sunday by the White House, as well as prominent Democrats, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a key Biden campaign surrogate.
By Jill Colvin | Associated Press
 
Chief Larry Snelling speaks during a news conference at City Hall after Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Snelling will be the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Crime
Chicago’s top cop admits he mistakenly touted wrong murder clearance rate for this year
Supt. Larry Snelling acknowledged his “miscommunication” in claiming the department had solved three-quarters of murders in January, when in actuality police have only cleared a small fraction of cases.
By Sun-Times staff
 