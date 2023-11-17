The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Editorials News Commentary

Illinois Commerce Commission steps up for natural gas customers

The commission’s decision will put money back into the pockets of ratepayers.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Illinois Commerce Commission steps up for natural gas customers
Joe Albrecht, a Peoples Gas crew member, works on installing a 12-inch main on the 3200 block of West Eastwood in the Albany Park neighborhood in 2019.

Joe Albrecht, a Peoples Gas crew member, works on installing a 12-inch main on the 3200 block of West Eastwood in the Albany Park neighborhood in 2019. Peoples Gas ha been undertaking a massive underground overhaul of its residential natural gas pipe system.

Victor Hilitski/For the Chicago

The amount of extra cash Illinois’ natural gas companies wanted to pipe in from customers’ wallets was cranked back significantly on Thursday. That’s good news for people struggling to pay bills for heating and to operate appliances.

It also helps Illinois pursue its goal of transitioning to a greater use of renewable energy.

In January, four Illinois gas utilities requested significant rate increases, even though many people already are in arrears, unable to pay the bills they get now. Peoples Gas, for example, wanted a record $402 million increase, or about an average $11.83 per monthly bill, starting next year. Peoples serves 803,000 residential customers in Chicago.

But the Illinois Commerce Commission, which often has given utilities much of what they requested in the past, cut that proposed boost by 25% to $300 million. That trims the expected average increase in gas bills to about $6 per month.

The commission’s administrative law judge had proposed a total hike of $350 million, but the ICC unexpectedly cut that by another $50 million. (The actual change in gas bills can be affected by the future cost of natural gas, which can go up or down over time.)

Editorial

Editorial

“I think they sent a clear message it is not going to be business as usual, at least for the gas utilities here,” Citizens Utility Board Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz told us.

In a statement, AARP Illinois State Director Philippe Largent called the ICC ruling “a major win for natural gas customers in Chicago.” Midwest Equitable Building Decarbonization Advocate Madeline Semanisin of the Natural Resources Defense Council told us, “We are delighted.”

The ICC also trimmed Nicor Gas’ $320 million rate hike request to about $223 million and North Shore Gas’ $16.6 million request by nearly $5.6 million. Nicor serves customers in 31 northern Illinois counties. The downstate utility Ameren took a $36.34 million haircut from its $71.57 million request.

When all four utilities, along with ComEd, filed rate requests at virtually the same time earlier this year, consumer advocates worried the ICC would be swamped by the deluge of paperwork. But the ICC absolutely rose to the challenge.

The five-member ICC board, which has had three new members appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker since March, will rule on ComEd’s rate hike, the timing of which was essentially set by law, on Dec. 14. ComEd’s record rate increase request is for $1.5 billion over the next four years.

Pausing pipeline replacement, helping low-income customers

A key part of the ICC’s ruling was to pause Peoples’ multibillion-dollar pipeline replacement program to provide time to investigate the best way to address safety risks in some 1,100 miles of pipes in Chicago’s century-old network that haven’t been replaced. The cost of the program has ballooned to almost six times the original estimate.

In the meantime, Peoples will still be required to do what is necessary to keep the pipelines safe.

“The utilities were proposing to continue to spending at the elevated levels they had under the [Qualified Infrastructure Plant program],” said Abe Scarr, director of Illinois PIRG. The QIP paid for costs associated with replacing century-old iron pipes with plastic ones and boosting gas pressure.

Related

The ICC also approved monthly credits for low-income Illinois gas utility customers. That’s important at a time when Peoples’ total arrearage — the number of people behind on their bills — is over $83 million as of October, even before the rate hike.

Originally, Peoples Gas wanted to increase the fixed charge — the amount people pay before using a therm of gas — from about $30 to $45, but that will stay at about $30. High fixed costs make it harder for people to save money by cutting back on the amount of gas they use.

“That’s another big one,” Scarr said.

Keeping a lid on natural gas costs will free up money for the state’s effort to invest in renewable energy. It’s a balancing act. The city needs a safe gas distribution system but also must be wary of using too much money over the next 40 years for gas pipelines instead of investing in renewable energy.

The ICC’s decision includes a plan for utilities to take into account the impacts of Illinois’ decarbonization and electrification goals on the natural gas system.

The utilities can file for rehearings, and if they don’t get favorable rulings, they can go to court. They also could go to the Legislature to change the law. But those efforts may not alter the ICC’s ruling significantly.

As winter approaches, Thursday’s news should warm the hearts of Illinois’ ratepayers.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Mayor Johnson gets a green light on budget, but kicks the fiscal can down the road on migrant spending
Let’s remember and honor Chicago firefighters who gave their lives to save others
Victory Auto Wreckers, like its commercial, will always be a Chicago classic
Catholic Charities of San Antonio does Chicago no favors by failing to give a heads-up when migrants are on the way
Climate change means warm autumn days, but it’s also overheating the planet
Migrant crisis won’t be solved by repealing Welcoming City ordinance
The Latest
A person is taken away via ambulance Thursday after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails near the Howard CTA station on the North Side.
Transportation
Passengers have no answers on cause of CTA Yellow Line crash
“It’s really early in the investigation,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Friday. The Yellow Line will remain suspended for five days. Meanwhile, at least two lawsuits related to the accident have been filed.
By Rosemary SobolSophie Sherry, and 3 more
 
Lawmakers on the House floor at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Columnists
Supporters of Invest in Kids scholarships didn’t try hard enough to get to bargaining table
Too many proponents seemed more interested in battling with teachers’ unions than seeking a deal to protect kids already in the program, Rich Miller writes.
By Rich Miller
 
Travelers walk with their suitcases at Midway International Airport, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
News
Holiday hordes? Record number of Thanksgiving travelers expected at O’Hare and Midway: ‘Travel’s coming back’
With 2.4 million travelers hitting the roads, Illinois is also nearing a record number of people traveling by car this Thanksgiving season, according to AAA.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Extremism in the Ranks
Chicago cops tied to Oath Keepers barred from testifying in court, Kim Foxx decides
The move by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office comes weeks after WBEZ and the Sun-Times identified officers who appeared on leaked membership rolls for the anti-government group.
By Tom Schuba and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
A photo of Tremaine Edmunds celebrating an interception.
Bears
Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds ‘blessed’ that knee injury wasn’t season-ending
Edmunds is questionable for the Lions game Sunday, which would be his first since getting hurt.
By Jason Lieser
 