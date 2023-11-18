Darrion Dupree dazzles as Mount Carmel hammers Batavia in 7A seminals

Darrion Dupree scored four touchdowns in the first 14 minutes of Mount Carmel’s 64-26 win against visiting Batavia in the Class 7A state semifinals on Saturday.

Two of the touchdowns were among the most impressive in the area this season.

Dupree’s second score was a 26-yard pass from Jack Elliott that was deflected. Dupree had a good look at the pass as it ricocheted into the air and he just stuck with it, contorting his body with a grace and control that few humans possess.

“That was crazy,” Dupree said. “I didn’t even know I caught it. It happened so fast. I can’t wait to see it.”

The fourth touchdown was a showcase of the Wisconsin recruit’s raw football ability. It’s why he has an Alabama offer.

Dupree caught Elliott’s short screen pass and then started to fall. He steadied himself with a hand to the ground, looked up, and saw the entire Batavia defense heading for him. He broke multiple tackles and then outran everyone else for a 74-yard touchdown.

Dupree doesn’t have a long-winded explanation of his exploits. It was instinct.

“I was tripping and then it was a touchdown,” Dupree said.

Elliott, who accounted for five total touchdowns and threw for an astounding 461 yards, marveled at his teammate’s highlights.

“Special,” Elliott said. “He’s the best player in the country and we won state last year without him. It’s been like a revenge season for him. He didn’t get to play in the state championship and he deserves to play in that so we got him there.”

Dupree had four carries for 74 yards and two TDs and two catches for 100 yards and two TDs against Batavia (11-2). He was injured and missed the playoffs last season.

Elliott was 23-for-28 with four TDs. He had three carries for 76 yards and a TD. Mount Carmel (12-1) scored every time it had the ball.

Wow. Batavia gets sacked on 4th down in Mount Carmel territory and then this happens on the next play. Deflected TD.



Caravan leads 14-0. pic.twitter.com/tLlQseua71 — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) November 18, 2023

Senior receiver Darrion Gilliam had eight catches for 154 yards and a TD and Kevin Gardner added seven receptions for 94 yards.

The Caravan led 42-14 at halftime, but it didn’t feel like Batavia had played badly.

“They are loaded,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “Our kids played their butts off and we are a pretty good football program. So when that happens you are a little bit shocked. We played a lot of teams around Illinois but I haven’t played too many teams like that. It feels like every single play they are a threat to take it to the house.”

Tavon Rice and Daniel Banks each had two sacks for Mount Carmel. Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe was rushed often in the first half.

“They are a great team, great competitors,” Rice said. “It was fun to play against them three years in a row. We have to know their offensive line and study their scheme. It is really just knowledge.”

The Caravan will face Downers Grove North in the Class 7A state championship game on Saturday at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium

Piron, whose team has suffered season-ending losses to the Caravan for three consecutive seasons, has issues with Mount Carmel’s style.

“There might be some things that an awful lot of people saw that really didn’t look too good over there,” Piron said. “That’s just now how we play. They might think they fly around and are physical. But there is a lot of stuff that goes on that doesn’t seem necessary. We have a lot of tough football games and players hug each other after games and it feels really good. You won or lost a tough battle. This just doesn’t feel so good.”

