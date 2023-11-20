The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Biden approves federal disaster help for parts of Cook County hit in Sept. 17 storm

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said, “You have to understand how devastating the Sept. 17 flooding was…some residents have lost everything in the house,”

By  Lynn Sweet
   
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday approved a disaster declaration for parts of Cook County hard hit by storms and flooding on Sept. 17 and 18.

The White House said in a release that the declaration unlocks a package of federal financial assistance that include “grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”

Who to contact for help

Residents and business owners can learn more and apply at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or  by calling (800) 621- 3362.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the federal assistance will come on top of aid from the county and state.

Vehicles power through a flooded viaduct at North Ashland Avenue and West Kinzie Street after a band of rain hit Chicago on Sept. 17. Parts of south suburban areas saw nine inches of rain, causing flash flooding.

Vehicles power through a flooded viaduct at North Ashland Avenue and West Kinzie Street after a band of rain hit Chicago on Sept. 17. Parts of south suburban areas saw nine inches of rain, causing flash flooding.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cook County “will coordinate with FEMA and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to roll out individual assistance for impacted residents and continue to support municipalities in south suburban communities most impacted on September 17,” Preckwinkle said in a statement.

On Nov. 10, Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, and most of the state House delegation, signed a letter supporting the request of Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the federal help.

“On September 17, Cook County experienced severe storms yielding heavy rainfall totaling nine inches and leading to flash flooding. This caused significant property damage, widespread power outages and limited roadway access. Subsequent damage has impacted homeowners, businesses and local governments. As such, the governor seeks timely federal assistance from FEMA,” they said in their letter.

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who is also a state representative, welcomed the disaster declaration. He said federal officials will be setting up shop in the suburb’s library in order to be available to help people apply for assistance.

“You have to understand how devastating the Sept. 17 flooding was. …. Some residents have lost everything in the house,” Jones said. With Thanksgiving this week, “it’s the best news that we could receive from President Biden and Gov. Pritzker ever.”

