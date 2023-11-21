The Rolling Stones 2024 tour heading to Chicago

LOS ANGELES — Last month, The Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years.

Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they’re taking it on the road.

Starting on April 28 in Houston and concluding in Santa Clara, California, on July 17, the Stones will make their way across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour arrives June 27 at Soldier Field.

Other stops on the 16-date trek include New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 2.

Fans can expect to experience the Stones’ most popular hits as well as new tracks from “Hackney Diamonds.” The project’s first single, “Angry,” is nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award for best rock song.

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 1. at ticketmaster.com.

Here are the dates:

April 28 – Houston, TX

May 2 – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

May 7 – Glendale, AZ

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV

May 15 – Seattle, WA

May 23 – East Rutherford, NJ

May 30 – Foxboro, MA

June 03 – Orlando, FL

June 07 – Atlanta, GA

June 11 – Phildadelphia, PA

June 15 – Cleveland, OH

June 20 – Denver, CO

June 27 – Chicago

July 05 – Vancouver, BC

July 10 – Los Angeles, CA

July 17 – Santa Clara, CA

Contributing: Miriam Di Nunzio

